Heat Meters Market to Reach $2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Heat Meters Market by Type (Mechanical, Static), Connectivity (Wireless, Wired), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global heat meters market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global heat meters market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in adoption of district heating systems and rise in demand for energy efficiency. However, high initial cost of investment restricts potential users from investing in heat meters, which hinders the market growth. Moreover, integration with smart technologies enables remote monitoring and control of heat meters. Smart technologies offer scalability and adaptability, allowing for easy integration of heat meters into evolving energy management systems. As technology advances, these systems accommodate additional sensors, analytics tools, or functionalities, ensuring compatibility with future smart grid developments or emerging energy-saving solutions and offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the heat meters market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.7 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Connectivity, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of district heating system

Rise in demand for energy efficiency Opportunity Integration with smart technologies Restraint High cost of investment

Static segment maintains its dominance by 2032

By type, the static segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global heat meters market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Static heat meters are known for their accuracy and stability in measuring thermal energy, making them suitable for a wide range of applications such as district heating, individual apartment heating, and industrial processes. Their reliability in providing precise measurements contributes to efficient energy management and supports efforts toward sustainability by promoting responsible energy consumption. Moreover, static heat meters utilize advanced measurement technology, often employing ultrasonic or electromagnetic sensors. These sensors offer high precision in capturing heat consumption data, ensuring accurate measurements even in varying flow rates and temperatures. The reliability of static meters provides an opportunity for more transparent and fair billing based on actual energy usage. Thus, creating new growth opportunities for the static heat meters.

The wired segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032

By connectivity, the wired segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-thirds of the global heat meters market revenue and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. As global initiatives emphasize energy efficiency and sustainability, wired heat meters are being deployed to optimize energy usage. They play a crucial role in identifying inefficiencies in heating systems, enabling consumers and businesses to make informed decisions to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint. The accurate data provided by wired meters assists in implementing targeted strategies for energy conservation and sustainability goals. In addition, wired heat meters continue to maintain a strong market presence due to their proven reliability and accuracy in data transmission. In sectors where precision is crucial, such as industrial applications or billing in residential spaces, the dependability of wired connections remains a primary factor. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for the wired heat meter during the forecast period.

The residential segment maintains its dominance by 2032

By application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global heat meters market revenue and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. In residential complexes or multi-family dwellings, individual heat meters allow for accurate measurement of energy consumption in each unit. This enables fair and transparent billing, ensuring that residents only pay for the energy they use. It promotes a sense of fairness among occupants and encourages energy-conscious behaviors, leading to reduced waste and more efficient use of resources. In addition, heat meters offer residents valuable insights into their heating consumption patterns. All these factors increase the demand for the heat meter in residential applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2022 with a 5.9% CAGR. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in Asia-Pacific countries have led to heightened energy consumption. Heat meters offer an opportunity to monitor and manage energy usage more effectively, especially in densely populated urban areas. With a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and conservation, there is rise in demand for technologies such as heat meters that enable precise measurement and control of thermal energy consumption in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Leading Market Players:-

DANFOSS A/S

DIEHL STIFTUNG & CO. KG

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

ISTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED

KAMSTRUP

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

QUNDIS

SENSUS

SIEMENS AG

SONTEX SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global heat meters market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

