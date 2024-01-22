Nusano Names Rohan Jain as Commercial General Manager

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced Rohan Jain as its Commercial General Manager. Jain and his team will work with Nusano’s customers and prospects to assess their needs and create supply agreements that leverage Nusano’s first-of-its-kind radioisotope production platform to enable current and future cancer therapeutics development.



“Rohan is an experienced and respected radiopharmaceutical leader,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “He’s managed large teams, led sales and marketing initiatives, and repeatedly proven his ability to deliver positive results for patients. This makes him an exceptionally good fit for the commercial programs we are building at Nusano which will stabilize supply chains and make new isotope supplies available and abundant.”

Jain most recently served as the Vice President and Head of Novartis’ U.S. Radioligand Therapy Product Portfolio. In this position, he played a hands-on role in developing new business, shaping brand strategy, and advancing the company’s strategic partnerships.

“I know first-hand the urgent need for new radioisotope supplies and the importance of a stable supply chain to launching successful therapeutics,” said Jain. “The breakthrough technology of Nusano is ready for commercialization. I look forward to working with our internal teams and external collaborators to continue the fight against cancer by enabling new drug development and supplying commercial-stage therapeutics.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

Contacts

Nusano: