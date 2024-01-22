Top Producing DC Metro Area Real Estate Teams Join Forces to Debut ONE Residential

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Erin K Jones Real Estate Team and Wasz Dukes Real Estate Team announced that they have joined forces to create ONE Residential, the premier source for residential Real Estate in the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. Metro area.



The business combination is a result of years of collaboration and trust between the two brands, which now establishes ONE Residential as the #1 listing team at KW Metro Center. Among the region’s top-producing Real Estate collectives, ONE Residential assisted 550+ clients buy, sell, rent, and invest in real estate in the greater capital area in 2023.

"We have been so blessed to have two successful Real Estate teams full of amazing people doing innovative things for nearly 10 years, all while remaining client focused. We wondered why we didn't do this sooner - it just makes sense,” said Josh Dukes, Realtor® and founding owner of ONE Residential who previously lead The Wasz Dukes Real Estate Team. “This collaboration brings to fruition months of planning and provides our clients and agents with double the resources and support.”

“In our dynamic and competitive real estate market this business combination will send shockwaves through the region, especially for our network of clients and homeowners who depend on us for honesty, transparency and most importantly – results,” said Erin K. Jones, Realtor®, a founding owner of ONE Residential, who previously lead The Erin K. Jones Real Estate Team.

ONE Residential is dedicated to serving the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. Metro area with unparalleled real estate expertise. With over 45 licensed agents and support staff, ONE Residential has successfully represented countless clients in their home buying and selling journeys. ONE Residential’s team of experienced professionals is honored to help those in the DMV achieve their real estate goals for 2024.

To learn more, please visit the ONE Residential website or contact info@oneresre.com for more information.

Contacts

For inquiries, please contact:

Teresa Cherry

Marketing Coordinator

703.249.9833

info@oneresre.com

oneresre.com



