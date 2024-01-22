LogicMark to Participate in the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, January 24th

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) (the “Company”), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, announced today that CEO Chia-Lin Simmons has been invited to present at the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Wednesday, January 24th 2024, at 2:30pm ET.

LogicMark will be taking part in the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member here: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01242024

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct to consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com