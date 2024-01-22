Envoy Medical Announces Three Additional Patents for Implantable Cochlear Systems

Expanding Innovation Portfolio to Support Delivering Hearing to Patients in Innovative Ways

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minnesota, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, Inc. (“Envoy Medical”) (NASDAQ: “COCH”), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing systems, today announced that it recently has been awarded three additional patents. These patents are further evidence of Envoy Medical’s determination to be an innovation leader in hearing health to benefit patients with significant hearing loss. The patents are as follows:

The US Patent & Trademark Office issued Envoy Medical Corporation US Pat. No. 11,839,765 on December 12, 2023. The title of the patent is Cochlear Implant System with Integrated Signal Analysis Functionality.

The US Patent & Trademark Office issued Envoy Medical Corporation US Pat. No. 11,865,339 on January 9, 2024. The title is Cochlear Implant System with Electrode Impedance Diagnostics.

The European Patent Office granted European Pat. No. 3927420 on January 10, 2024. The title is Implantable Cochlear System with Integrated Components and Lead Characterization.

“Investors, patients, and industry professionals may notice that Envoy Medical continues to steadily grow its intellectual property portfolio as we reaffirm our commitment to the hearing industry and to providing patients with innovative hearing solutions,” said Brent Lucas, Envoy Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “We expect 2024 to be an exciting year with a number of milestones, including the next phase of the clinical investigation of our fully implanted cochlear implant system. We believe our system’s design will allow us an opportunity to separate ourselves from others and provide patients with a new hearing option.”

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH), headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative medical technologies.

Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to provide patients with improved access, usability, independence and quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical’s fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim system is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019. We believe the Acclaim system was the first hearing-focused device to receive Breakthrough Device Designation.

CAUTION: The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

Important safety information for the Esteem can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information .

Forward-Looking Statements

