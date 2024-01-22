Military Drones Market Size Worth $27.7 Billion by 2032 - Rising Government Investment in The Defence & Military Industries

Newark, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 13.2 billion military drones market will reach USD 27.7 billion by 2032. The manufacturing, distribution, and use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones specially created and utilised by military and defence organisations across the globe, comprise the global market for military drones. These cutting-edge technical tools are essential for bolstering border security, improving national security, and tackling other security and terrorism-related issues. Modern armed forces use military drones as force multipliers because of their autonomous or remotely piloted operation. The United States is well-known for its ongoing historical contributions to aeronautical technology and for holding a dominant position in the military drone market. Known for having an enormous drone arsenal, the US not only supplies these systems to its allies but also equips its forces. With its superior intelligence and precise strike capabilities, the US Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper is an emblem of US military drone capability.



Key Insights on Military Drones Market

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to several factors, namely the growing need for advanced ISR capabilities, expanding spending in military modernization programmes, and increasing the use of drones for law enforcement and homeland security, North America now holds a dominant position in the market. The US military has seen substantial gains due to drone technology, and market growth has been bolstered by increasing spending by major regional players. Unmanned aerial vehicle exports from the US are significant and likely to spur regional growth. Major defence allies like India and NATO have previously awarded Lockheed Martin Corporation and General Atomic Aeronautics contracts for military HALE and MALE drones.



The fixed wings segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.14 billion.



The fixed wings segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.14 billion. Rotating-wing drones are not as mobile as fixed-wing drones. Their payloads, endurance ranges, and applications are where they diverge the most.



The extended visual line of sight segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.67 billion.



The extended visual line of sight segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.67 billion. The rapid segment growth can be due to the growing usage of extended visual line-of-sight UAVs in long-range missions for electronic warfare, combat management, and data collection.



The remotely operated segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 6.20 billion.



The remotely operated segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 6.20 billion. The remotely operated unmanned aerial vehicles are usually flown and payloaded by a human operator and are employed for monitoring, reconnaissance, and strike missions.



The intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition (ISRT) segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.62 billion.



The intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition (ISRT) segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.62 billion. These operations are ideal for drones because of their capacity to fly at high altitudes, cover wide swaths of ground, and collect data in real-time.



Report Attribute Details



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increased demand for unmanned systems



As unmanned systems can operate in dangerous areas without endangering the lives of military personnel, they have gained popularity, particularly military drones. In contemporary warfare, where confrontations are frequently asymmetrical and call for a more flexible and adaptive approach to combat, unmanned systems are especially crucial. Armed with various sensors, cameras, and other technology, military drones can carry out many tasks, such as target acquisition, information gathering, and striking operations. As a result, numerous nations have invested in developing and deploying these systems, leading to a notable growth in the market for military drones in recent years. The market for military drones will be projected to expand in the upcoming years as militaries worldwide look to improve their efficacy and capabilities.



Restraint: Threats to cybersecurity



Cyberattacks may affect the effectiveness of military drones or give opponents access to confidential data. Military drones in specific locations or tasks may be restricted due to cybersecurity risks, especially when dealing with sensitive or secret data. A cyberattack on a military drone system could result in major repercussions, such as the drone losing control or losing important data that its sensors have been gathering. The integrity of the drone's communication systems may also be jeopardised by such attacks, which would make it more challenging for military personnel to plan their actions.



Opportunity: Increased adoption of autonomous and swarm drones



Autonomous and swarm drones have become increasingly popular in the military drone market. While swarm drones operate in groups and coordinate their operations to achieve a shared goal, autonomous drones can carry out complex missions without human intervention. This development is opening up new business prospects for those who produce and supply military drones. The growing use of autonomous and swarm drones has created several opportunities, one of which is intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Supply chain management and logistics are two more areas where autonomous and swarm drones can be used to create opportunities. While swarm drones can cooperate to move larger objects, autonomous drones can carry supplies to soldiers in the field.



Challenges: High cost of advanced electronics



Modern sensors, avionics systems, flight management technology, propulsion systems, and payloads are all fully equipped aboard UAVs. These characteristics are linked to advanced software and top-notch hardware systems based on how severe the procedures are. Because diverse uses affect the overall cost of products, the Army, Air Force, and Navy have different product portfolios for deploying military UAVs. The ultimate cost of UAVs is raised by these variables everywhere in the world. Future growth is anticipated to be constrained by the large product and maintenance costs. Future demand is also predicted to be constrained by limitations on the use of UAVs in aerial spaces and restrictions on their deployment in several nations.



Some of the major players operating in the military drones market are:



● Anduril Industries, Inc.

● Animal Dynamics Ltd

● Elbit Systems Ltd.

● Teal Drones, Inc.

● Aeryon Labs Inc

● Thales Group

● Saab AB

● Northrop Grumman Corporation

● Shield AI Inc.

● Insitu

● Asteria Aerospace Limited

● Aeronautics Group

● Israel Aerospace Industries

● The Boeing Company

● AeroVironment, Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type:



● Hybrid

● Rotary Wing

● Fixed Wing



By Range:



● Extended Visual Line of Sight

● Beyond Line of Sight

● Visual Line of Sight



By Technology:



● Autonomous

● Semi-Autonomous

● Remotely Operated



By Application:



● Combat Operations

● Delivery and Transportation

● Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition

● Others



About the report:



The global military drones market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



