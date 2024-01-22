Dermatomyositis Market Insights, Epidemiological Forecast to 2032: Advances, Emerging Therapies, and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatomyositis - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This publication encapsulates the diagnosis, prevalence, and therapeutic strategies, providing a holistic picture of the disease through to 2032 across 7MM— United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Highlights from the Dermatomyositis Market Study

The research publication presents an in-depth analysis of dermatomyositis, including a detailed exploration of epidemiological patterns, diagnostic developments, and therapeutic management. It engages with the diverse treatment landscape and pipeline pharmaceutical innovations that signify substantial progress in combating the disease.

Increasing prevalence due to higher awareness and healthcare advancements has positioned the US as the leading revenue contributor in dermatomyositis treatment.

Revenue generated from immunoglobulin therapies, particularly OCTAGAM, leads the market due to the high associated costs, despite the existence of more commonly prescribed medications like corticosteroids.

New therapeutic options are emerging from research which targets specific molecules and offer hope for more effective disease management in the future.

Comprehensive Epidemiological Forecast and Market Dynamics

The diagnosed prevalence of dermatomyositis is anticipated to rise, reinforcing the need for both existing and emerging treatment modalities. The report delves into the segmented patient population analytics, providing projections for diagnosed cases alongside the specific gender, age, and comorbidity demographics within the covered regions.

The US continues to report the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, with a projection of market growth to continue through 2032.

Emerging therapies, such as brepocitinib and ULTOMIRIS, are expected to contribute positively to the market expansion and offer new hope to patients with refractory conditions.

Therapeutic Developments and Market Penetration

With a focus on OCTAGAM and anticipated new entries like HIZENTRA and ULTOMIRIS, the report underscores advancements in therapeutic developments. The analysis evaluates the growing role of immunosuppressants and intravenous immunoglobulins and their financial impact on the overall market dynamics.

Treatment Landscape and Pipeline Analysis



The research publication emphasizes the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in managing dermatomyositis, highlighting various therapeutic avenues. It identifies corticosteroids as the cornerstone of treatment, yet notes the necessity for adjunct and emerging therapies due to their associated adverse effects and limitations.

Key Market Developments and Forecasts



The market is projected to see significant growth fueled by the introduction of novel treatments and an increase in disease recognition and management. Details on current treatment practices, unaddressed medical needs, and an overview of drugs in the pipeline point towards a dynamic market landscape.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of dermatomyositis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the dermatomyositis market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis, expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM dermatomyositis market.

Dermatomyositis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Dermatomyositis Pipeline Analysis

Dermatomyositis Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Dermatomyositis Report Key Strengths

Ten years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Conjoint Analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Dermatomyositis Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Priovant Therapeutics

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Argenx

CSL Behring

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Merck

Horizon Therapeutics

Kezar Life Sciences

Onyx therapeutics

Immunoforge

Galapagos NV

Adienne Pharma & Biotech

