Dental Air Compressors Market to Reach $555.9 Million Globally by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Dental Air Compressors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Dental Lubricated Compressors, Dental Oil-Free Compressors), by Technology (Desiccant Based Compressors, Membrane Based Compressors), by Application (Hand Pieces, Scalers, Chair Valves, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global dental air compressors market generated $340.3 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $555.9 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising awareness regarding precision dentistry, the emphasis on patient comfort, and the increase in the number of dental procedures across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental air compressors market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, contamination and air quality concerns related to dental air compressors may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the dental tourism trend globally and the continuous technological advancements in dental equipment are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental air compressors market during the forecast period.

Request Sample of the Report on Dental Air Compressors Market Forecast 2032 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/176646

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $340.3 million Market Size in 2032 $555.9 million CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region Drivers Growing awareness about precision dentistry across the globe Increasing emphasis on patient comfort rise in number of dental procedures Opportunities Continuous advancements of dental equipment and technology Rising trend of dental tourism Restraints Air quality and contamination concerns

COVID-19 Scenario



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the growth of the global dental air compressors market. Lockdowns, restrictions, and disruption in supply chain impacted the production processes. As dental treatments were considered as high-contact and an optional service, the majority of dental clinics were shuttered.

Moreover, the demand for dental air compressors and other dental equipment decreased with few patients seeking dental care during the pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the emphasis on infection control and the importance of maintaining a sterile and clean environment in dental facilities.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/176646

Type: Dental Oil-free Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The dental oil-free compressors sub-segment of the global dental air compressors market accounted for the largest share of 66.0% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing usage of these compressors in various applications where oil-free air is essential, such as laboratories, medical facilities, electronics manufacturing, and food & beverage industries. They contain advanced filtration systems to remove moisture, particles, and other pollutants from compressed air, which assures a clean and dry air supply.

Technology: Desiccant Based Compressors Sub-segment to be Most Dominant during the Forecast Period

The desiccant based compressors sub-segment accounted for the largest global dental air compressors market share of 70.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly because this technology has the potential to significantly lessen the workload as it has an extraordinary capacity to absorb moisture from the surrounding air. Desiccant-based compressors help to maintain dry, clean air unlike the traditional oil-lubricated compressors by actively eliminating moisture from the compressed air and assuring a continuous high-quality air supply. This technology prevents the risk of contamination and helps dental practitioners to work with accuracy.

Application: Hand Pieces Sub-segment to Observe Significant Growth by 2032

The hand pieces sub-segment of the global market accounted for the highest share of 37.9% in 2022 and is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the rising popularity of hand pieces because of their superior control and low noise levels. In dental air compressors, hand pieces serve an important part in guaranteeing the efficiency and efficacy of dental operations. In addition, dental hand pieces are responsible for a variety of duties in dental practices, including cleaning, drilling, polishing, and cutting.

Region: North America Market to Hold the Major Market Share by 2032

The dental air compressors market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 34.1% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold majority of market share during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the growing healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, North America dental air compressor manufacturers have embraced a variety of new technologies to meet the specific demands of the dental care sector. Moreover, the regional market is anticipated to grow due to increasing patient awareness.

For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/176646

Leading Players in the Dental air compressors market:

Air TECHNIQUES

Kaeser Dental

ELGI

General Air Products, Inc.

Slovadent

Midmark Corporation

Durr Dental

Atlas Copco

Dental EZ Group

Gnatus

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global dental air compressors market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies: -

Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Coronary Stents Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter