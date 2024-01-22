DOC Alert: Wohl & Fruchter LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Shareholders of Physicians Realty Trust in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wohl & Fruchter LLP announces that on January 19, 2024, it filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Frascarelli et al. v. Physicians Realty Trust et al., Case No. 24-cv-00047-PAE, on behalf of a class (“Class”) of individuals and entities that held common stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (“DOC”) as of the close of business on January 8, 2024 (“Class Period”), asserting claims under Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 14a-9 promulgated thereunder, and under Maryland state law, in connection with the proposed merger of DOC and Healthpeak Properties, Inc.



Investors are hereby notified that not later than 60 days after the date of this notice, any member of the purported Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported Class in this action.

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please complete and submit the form on the following webpage:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/physicians-realty-trust/

Alternatively, please contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

