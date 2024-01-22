VinLash Releases Definitive Guide on Wholesale Eyelash Extensions Purchasing

Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VinLash, a company in the lashes industry, has announced the publication of a new guide, titled "A Definitive Guide to Purchasing Wholesale Eyelash Extensions." Authored by industry expert Chi Le Khanh, this comprehensive guide is aimed at helping people understand the wholesale eyelash industry which has been estimated to be worth more than a billion dollars.

The guide has been written in an easy to understand language so that it can help both consumers and businesses with insights they need to optimize their wholesale eyelash extension purchases. Key aspects the guide sheds light on includes current lash trends, ways to identify reliable suppliers, and implementing effective negotiation strategies to secure the best deals.

Talking to the press, a representative for the company Chi Le Khanh said, "At VinLassh, we want to be as transparent as possible so as to help businesses and other players across the value chain to thrive in the dynamic world of wholesale eyelash extensions. We hope all stakeholders in the eyelash supply chain will find the resource helpful and it will ultimately help them make profitable decisions."

The guide offers a preview of the market potential of wholesale eyelash extensions. It also explores upcoming lash trends driving the growth of wholesale eyelash extensions such as Russian lashes, wispy lashes, wet-look lashes and coloured lashes. Citing data collected by Dataintelo in 2018, the guide estimated the value of the global false eyelash market to be well over $1 billion. Moreover, it highlighted how the natural eyelash extension market and is projected to increase by at least 5% and 6% annually respectively.

He went on to add, "In an industry marked by trends and innovations, our guide will help make things clear for entrepreneurs. According to our estimates Owners of lash businesses operating by themselves and with few employees earn on average in the range of $47,396 to $73,000 annually. We believe that informed decisions can help increase this number even more and make the business model more sustainable. Our team is proud to contribute to the success of businesses by offering comprehensive insights and strategic guidance."

The guide also talks about ways of finding suitable wholesale eyelash suppliers USA and provides a comprehensive overview of different types of suppliers in the wholesale eyelash extensions industry. It highlighted leading wholesale eyelash suppliers USA in critical regions such as Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and the United States. Additionally, it discusses the key factors to consider when engaging with eyelash extension suppliers for wholesale purposes. People interested in reading the complete 'A Definitive Guide to Purchasing Wholesale Eyelash Extensions' can visit their official website today.

Media Contact

Contact Person, Jose Buttler

Company: Vinlash

Email, contact@vinlash.com

Phone, +84 898 462 990

Address, Hong Kong Tower, 243A De La Thanh, Lang Thuong, Dong Da, HaNoi, 100000 Vietnam

Website, https://vinlash.com/