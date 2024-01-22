Atos SE - A Comprehensive Company Profile: Driving Digital Evolution - Unveiling Tech Activities, Innovation Programs, and Strategic Initiatives in Digital Transformation

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atos SE - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insights into Atos' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its acquisitions.
Atos SE (Atos) is a French IT company. It offers cybersecurity, data & analytics, data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure managed services, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital security solutions to clients in several industries, including financial services & insurance, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, public sector & defense, resources & services, and telecom, media, and technology, among others. It also offers customized consultancy and decarbonization services. Atos operates through three business lines namely Tech Foundations, Digital, and Big Data & Security.
Scope
- Atos is tapping into a variety of emerging technologies including AI, ML, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), data center, and cloud technologies among others to offer new products/services and achieve operational efficiency.
- In October 2022, Atos launched its research & development center in Echirolles, France. Spread over 19,200 square meters, the lab conducts research in AI, HPC, and energy. Engineers at the center develop AI algorithms, cloud-based digital solutions, and cybersecurity solutions.
- In 2022, Atos entered into a three-year partnership with Sparkle, an ICT solutions provider, to address the growing demand for cloud services and solutions in Europe. The partners have launched the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE) initiative which helps European universities and research centers adopt cloud systems and digitalize their operations.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Acquisitions
- Partnership Acquisitions Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Sparkle
- IBM
- CloudBees
- Google Cloud
- OVHcloud
- IQM
- Zapata
- Dell
- BT
- NVIDIA
- Graphcore
- Thales
- Intel
- VMware
- Verizon Business
- Eupry
- Glartek
- Nokia
- LCL
- Ipsotek
- Syntel
- Motiv ICT Security
- In Fidem
- cv cryptovision
- Paladion
- Digital.security
- Cloudreach
- AppCentrica
- Nimbix
- Maven Wave
- Edifixio
- Visual BI
- DataSentics
- Miner & Kasch.
