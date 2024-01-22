ConnectWise Welcomes Kisha Thompson as New Chief People Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kisha Thompson as the company's new Chief People Officer, effective January 22. With a wealth of experience in training and development, talent acquisition, HR operations management, and employee relations, Thompson brings a valuable skill set to the organization.



Thompson’s proven track record in driving initiatives that enhance company culture and foster global engagement aligns seamlessly with ConnectWise's core values. Her passion for creating a positive and inclusive workplace, where every voice is heard, will contribute to the company's overall success through employee empowerment.

Prior to joining ConnectWise, Kisha served as the Chief People Officer of ClickDimensions, a software company with a global presence. She also held the position of VP of Human Resources at Healthmap Solutions, where she utilized big data resources and advanced technology to improve the lives of individuals with kidney disease.

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Thompson will play a vital part in shaping ConnectWise's ongoing talent strategy, cultivating a culture of continuous development and improvement, and ensuring a vibrant and supportive environment for colleagues worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kisha as our new Chief People Officer,” said Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise. “With her extensive experience, Kisha brings a valuable skill set to our organization. Her track record of driving initiatives that enhance company culture and foster global engagement aligns perfectly with our core values. We are confident she will contribute to our overall success through employee empowerment and look forward to the positive impact she will make at the company.”

"I am incredibly excited to embark on this new journey as the Chief People Officer at ConnectWise,” said Thompson. “Joining a company renowned for its unwavering dedication to its people and fostering a positive workplace culture is truly an honor. I am filled with enthusiasm as I partner with Jason Magee and the exceptional leadership team to propel ConnectWise into its next phase of success and growth. Collaborating with our incredibly talented teams, my goal is to elevate the employee experience, drive sustainable growth, and ensure that ConnectWise remains an exceptional workplace. I cannot wait to make a meaningful impact together."

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

Media Contact

Tucker Hallowell

ConnectWise@inkhouse.com