Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 2.40 Billion By 2032, at 6.8% CAGR: Global Perspectives by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Medical Radiation Shielding Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Solution (Diagnostic Shielding, Radiation Therapy Shielding); By End-user; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global medical radiation shielding market size was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 6.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2024-2032.

What is Medical Radiation Shielding? How Big is Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Medical radiation shielding is a barricade positioned amidst the origin of radiation and the domain or persons that require it to be safeguarded. The motive of radiation shielding is to restrict regulation and amend the radiation subjection rate at a given point. The rapidly rising demand for medical radiation shielding market can be attributed to shielding being dependent on attenuation or measured curtailment in the strength of energy through a specific forum. X-ray radiation that bisects particular substances is reduced or soaked up, thus lessening the susceptibility to the other side of the barricade.

In the absence of shielding radiation subjection to the community, radiation workers and even adjacent office laborers could surpass the sanctioned exposure threshold, which could have a detrimental influence on health. The medical radiation shielding market growth can be attributed to shielding being an important element in every medical organization that notably lessens undesired subjection, in spite of the fact that it is arduous to circumvent subjection to radiation entirely. The continuing research ventures are creating contemporary development possibilities with inventive product initiation in the marketplace.

Explore the Medical Radiation Shielding Market with a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-radiation-shielding-market/request-for-sample

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The continuing research ventures are creating contemporary development possibilities with inventive product initiation, thus pushing market growth.

The medical radiation shielding market segmentation is primarily based on product, solution, end-user, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest market share.

Who Produces Medical Radiation Shielding?

A&L Shielding

AliMed

Amray Radiation Protection

Biodex

ESCO Technologies

ETS-Lindgren

Gaven Industries

Globe Composite Solutions

Gravita India

IKEN Engineering

MarShield

Nelco, Inc.

Radiation Protection Products

Scanflex Medical

Ultraray

Veritas Medical Solutions

Von Gahlen

Purchase a Full Detail Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/3207/2





Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

The escalating research ventures are generating contemporary growth moments for medical radiation shielding and helping healthcare contributors to safeguard patients from detrimental radiation included in their cure, for mostly cancer that requires radiotherapy to dismantle cancer cells. Radiation Medical's inventive contemporary commodity, the Radiation Shield System, which befitted the sale in the spring of 2022, is an entirely mechanized, desegregated, whole-body shielding system that prohibits radiation from dispersing at its source. The medical radiation shielding market size is expanding as by pressing a button, doctors can completely envelop themselves and their workforce from radiation. This will additionally push the research ventures and augment the obtainability of radiation shielding systems to a broader target audience.

The market is being pushed by the growing existence of medical radiation exposure. The market is anticipated to benefit as government bodies place extensive significance on implementing directives. There are certain benefits, such as radiation safeguarding and reduced maintenance prices, that are pushing the market. The medical radiation shielding market sales are soaring as additionally, in the time to come, functionality is anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Growing utilization of nuclear medicine and radiation remedies and proliferate the obtainability of radiation shielding systems to a broader audience soon.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

Contemporary technologies such as 7T MRI machines, 4D and 5D ultrasound imaging, and high-slice CT scanners are accelerating. The paramount players in the market are issuing progenies medical imaging gadgets to help in ailment prohibition, diagnosis, and treatment schedule. The initiation of such gadgets will help vendors in the market in acquiring a notable section of the industry.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-radiation-shielding-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Overview of the Top Segments

The X-Ray Rooms Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the X-ray rooms segment witnessed a sharp rise. This is driven by the increased usage in healthcare industries. X-rays are now an important constituent of medical diagnosis and cure. The medical radiation shielding market demand is on the rise as conflict performance in orthopedic surgery is now majorly executed with image intensifiers, creating worries for patients and medical workers about vocational radiation over subjection. The extensive usage of X-rays in hospitals is pushing the requirement for productive medical radiation shielding systems to enhance healthcare workers' and patient security in X-ray rooms.

Diagnostic Shielding Segment Dominated the Market

Based on the solution, the diagnostic shielding segment dominated the market. This is acquiring momentum because of the effortlessness of disease detection, which has created a descending movement in the patient mortality rate. The medical radiation shielding market trends include several uses of medical gadgets and quite a few release radiation that is detrimental to the human body. While radiation is important for patients who need a cure, it is not compulsory for the machine mechanics, attendants, or visitors of the building where imaging machines are situated. With the growing demand for verification involving CT scanners, x-rays, and more, there will be a requirement for these systems soon.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2.40 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 1.42 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.8% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Solution, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest medical radiation shielding market share due to cancer being one of the leading sources of death globally, prescribing roughly 20 million deaths in 2020. The WHO South East Asia region announced approximately 2.2 million contemporary cases and 1.4 million cancer-dependent deaths, causing approximately 1 in 10 mortalities covering the region. The escalating pervasiveness of cancer is pushing the demand for radiotherapy centers in the region pushing the demand for these systems in the near future.

Europe: This region will grow at a speedy pace due to escalating technological progressions in diagnostic treatments that are pushing the demand for the systems. The growing consciousness about the health problems connected with radiation is boosting the usage of radiation shielding systems in the healthcare industry.

Browse the Detail Report “Medical Radiation Shielding Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Solution (Diagnostic Shielding, Radiation Therapy Shielding); By End-user; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-radiation-shielding-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

In July 2022, a study published in PubMed Central focused on creating a new radiation shield for IVR physicians for the face and neck. They used a phantom in the IVR X-ray system to test the novel shield's ability to shield. It revealed that the device's radiation protection efficiency was better than 80% in practically all measurement scenarios, especially in eye lens exposure.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What is the study period of the medical radiation shielding market?

Ans: The study period is 2023-2032

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Ans: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%

Which segments are covered in the report?

Ans: The segments covered in this report are the x-ray rooms segment and the diagnostic shielding segment

Who are the market's key players?

Ans: The market players include A&L Shielding, AliMed, and Amray Radiation Protection

Which region holds the largest medical radiation shielding market share?

Ans: The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the medical radiation shielding market report based on product, solution, end-user, and region:

By Product Outlook

MRI Shielding Products

Lead Lined Glass, Doors & Windows

Lead Lined Drywalls & Plywood

Shields, Barriers, Booths

Lead Sheet

Lead Bricks

High-Density Concrete Blocks

X-ray Rooms

Lead Curtains & Screens

Lead Acrylic

By Solution Outlook

Diagnostic Shielding

Radiation Therapy Shielding

By End User Outlook

Hospitals, Clinics & ASCs

Diagnostic Centers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter