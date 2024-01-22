Outdoor Furniture Market to Worth USD 66.48 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global outdoor furniture market is undergoing a remarkable growth phase, primarily propelled by the surging demand for outdoor furniture products across various settings, including hotels, resorts, public gardens, and open spaces. This trend is particularly pronounced in picturesque locales such as seaside areas, hill stations, scenic beauty spots, and historical monuments, where people seek outdoor comfort and relaxation.

The global outdoor furniture market is being propelled by two significant factors: the burgeoning trend of outdoor living and an increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and comfortable outdoor furniture designs. This shift in consumer behavior is driven by the desire to create inviting and functional outdoor spaces that seamlessly blend with the natural surroundings.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 45.10 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 66.48 Billion CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Distribution Channel

Material Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Outdoor Furniture Market

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Brown Jordan International, Inc.

Century Furniture LLC

Forever Patio

Gloster Furniture Ltd.

Home Depot Inc.

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Keter Plastic Ltd.

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Lloyd Flanders Industries, Inc.

Manutti N.V.

Polywood LLC

Royal Botania NV

Steelcase Inc.

Summer Classics, Inc.

Sun Garden GmbH

Tropitone Furniture Co., Inc.

Treasure Garden Inc.

Winston Furniture Company, Inc.

Woodard, LLC

Chairs Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to their Exceptional Versatility

Chairs undeniably hold a dominant position in the outdoor furniture market. Their popularity is attributed to their exceptional versatility and functionality, making them a staple for outdoor seating arrangements. Outdoor chairs offer a wide array of styles and designs, including lounge chairs, Adirondack chairs, rocking chairs, and dining chairs, catering to customers' diverse preferences and requirements.

The markets in North America presently hold a commanding position in the global outdoor furniture market, primarily attributable to the robust demand for outdoor furniture in both the United States and Canada. The region benefits from favorable climatic conditions, encouraging outdoor living and leisure activities throughout the year.

Tables Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Escalating Trend of Outdoor Dining

Tables have emerged as the fastest-growing segment within the outdoor furniture market, fueled by the escalating trend of outdoor dining and entertainment. The demand for outdoor tables has witnessed a notable surge as more individuals seek to create inviting and functional outdoor spaces.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are currently emerging as the fastest-growing hub in the outdoor furniture industry, buoyed by escalating demand in key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is undergoing rapid urbanization, with a burgeoning middle-class population and increasing disposable income levels.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the outdoor furniture market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Outdoor Furniture Market

In 2023, the renowned furniture company Restoration Hardware, made a significant move in the market by unveiling a fresh line of outdoor furniture. This strategic expansion of their product offerings aimed to cater to the ever-growing demand for high-quality outdoor furnishings. Restoration Hardware's reputation for crafting elegant and luxurious pieces positioned them well to tap into the outdoor furniture market, offering customers a more comprehensive range of options to enhance their outdoor living spaces.

In 2023, Gloster made waves in the outdoor furniture industry by launching a new collection crafted from recycled plastic materials. This eco-friendly approach aligns with the growing sustainability consciousness among consumers and businesses alike. The exhibition showcases Gloster's commitment to environmental responsibility and underscores the potential for innovation in creating stylish, durable outdoor furniture from recycled materials.

Key Questions Answered in Outdoor Furniture Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

