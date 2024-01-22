Global Spirometer Market Size To Exceed USD 3.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 11.2%

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spirometer Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the projected period. An increase in the number of regulations encouraging the use of spirometer devices, as well as an increase in research funding in developing countries, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the spirometer market in the future.

Spirometry is an ordinary test that determines how well an individual's lungs work by measuring how much air they inhale and expel. It aids in the identification of respiratory illnesses such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. The test uses a spirometer to assess lung condition and determine whether or not a chronic lung condition treatment is effective. Furthermore, governmental and private sectors are collaborating to develop devices for controlling and diagnosing respiratory illnesses such as COPD and asthma. Furthermore, industry participants are aggressively investing in the introduction of technologically upgraded gadgets and software to fuel the growth of the spirometer market. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third greatest cause of death. Certain illnesses can be treated more effectively if they are detected and diagnosed early. In this context, spirometry is a useful instrument since it helps to understand the severity of the infection and avoids misdiagnosis. The spirometer market is likely to expand throughout the forecast period as the prevalence of such respiratory illnesses rises. However, despite the worldwide prevalence of asthma and COPD, certain factors limit their use. A lack of skilled labor to conduct diagnostic tests is expected to limit market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market because of a decrease in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases. Furthermore, the majority of pulmonary function tests (PFTs) labs and testing centers in potentially affected areas were closed. The pandemic also disrupted the global supply chain for medical devices.

Global Spirometer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Devices, Software, Accessories & Consumables), By Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meters), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics, Other Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The device segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global spirometer market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global spirometer market is classified into devices, software, accessories & consumables. Among these, the device segment is expected to hold the largest share of the spirometer market during the forecast period. The global market is experiencing significant technological advancements with the goal of improving testing capabilities, which has resulted in an increase in demand for advanced equipment. Furthermore, start-ups and major players began investing in the industry to develop devices for effective management of respiratory disorders, resulting in spirometer market growth

The peak flow meters segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the spirometer market is segmented into volume measurement and peak flow meters. Among these, the peak flow meters segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The device dominance is due to its ability to produce accurate results while remaining user-friendly. The volume measurement sector is expected to grow at a faster CAGR than peak flow meters over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of the devices in asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other diseases.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period

Based on application, the global spirometer market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), asthma, and others. Among these, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of pulmonary infection among patients. These devices are currently being tested in laboratories to determine whether they could be used to treat cystic fibrosis and other respiratory illnesses. This factor is expected to contribute to the expansion of the others section during the projection period.

The hospitals segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global spirometer market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare settings, physician/primary care offices or clinics, and other facilities. Among these, the hospitals segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Rising healthcare costs led to in the development of improved pulmonary function testing instruments, which have contributed to the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market share over the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders in the region, as well as the increasing acceptance of technologically advanced equipment, can be linked to the region's significant share of this market segment. The rising prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory illnesses can be attributed to this region's dominance. This has put additional financial crisis on the healthcare system, prompting the development of precision equipment to address the issue. The disease is putting a significant strain on the healthcare system. The disease's prevalence is expected to drive up demand for diagnostic devices. The increasing number of firms entering unexplored Asian economies, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, market participants in this region are investing significantly which is expected to drive spirometer market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Spirometer market include Medical International Research (MIR), Morgan Scientific, COSMED srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, ndd Medizintechnik AG, VYAIRE, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, nSpire Health Inc., Welch Allyn, Sibelmed, Schiller, SDI Diagnostics, Smiths Medical and among others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, CAIRE Inc., a subsidiary of NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., has acquired MGC Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (MGC) to expand its portfolio of non-invasive cardiorespiratory diagnostics systems. MGC offers a diverse range of products, including pulmonary function testing systems, cardiopulmonary exercise systems, spirometers, flow sensors, gas analyzers, and associated consumables.

In March 2023, Clario collaborated with technology startup ArtiQ to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) into clinical trial data collection for spirometry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global spirometer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Spirometer Market, Product Type Analysis

Devices

Software

Accessories & Consumables

Spirometer Market, Type Analysis

Volume Measurement

Peak Flow Meters

Spirometer Market, Application Analysis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD)

Asthma

Others

Spirometer Market, End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics

Other Facilities

Spirometer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



