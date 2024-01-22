Turkish Construction Market Poised for Growth Amidst Rising Building Permits and Investment in Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market France, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Istanbul, Turkey – Recent trends and forecasts in the Turkish construction sector highlight significant developments and potential growth from 2023 to 2027, underpinned by infrastructural investments and a rebound in building permits. An extensive new research publication offers a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Turkey, underlining key drivers, segmented market insights, and projections that affirm the sector's promising outlook.

The report sheds light on the industry’s robust expansion by 5.1% in 2023, driven by a surge in the necessity for reconstruction after the devastating earthquake earlier this year. Optimism for the industry is further bolstered by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) strategic investments into Turkey's infrastructure, aimed at enhancing various public utility facilities by 2024.

Key Insights and Market Analysis

An in-depth look at the Turkish construction industry reveals critical insights across different sectors, including commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential. Despite a projected modest deceleration in growth to 1.6% in 2024, largely due to elevated construction costs and economic pressures, the industry outlook remains positive with an anticipated average annual growth rate of 3.6% between 2025 and 2027.

Detailed examination of growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity

Illuminating analysis of industry trends, risks, and opportunities

Comprehensive breakdown of the mega-project pipeline by development stages and key participants

The report provides coverage of the ambitious "Transportation and Logistics Master Plan", proposing extensive investments in transport infrastructures, such as road and rail networks, aligning with Turkey’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Notably, the focus on enhancing renewable energy capacities across the nation aligns with both environmental and economic strategic objectives.

Why This Report is Essential

For stakeholders, investors, and industry professionals, the insights within this publication serve as a foundation for informed decision-making, strategy development and risk assessment in the vibrant Turkish construction market. This reliable report emerges as a tool to:

Monitor industry trends and evaluate market opportunities with comprehensive valuation and forecasting methodologies Analyze regional construction market growth potential in detail Understand and act on the pivotal industry and market trends Gain critical insight to formulate validated business strategies Measure business risks, including cost fluctuations and competitive pressures Assess competitive success factors

The expert analysis provides vital transparency to significant projects and planned expenditures, offering a strategic edge to businesses operating or considering entry into the Turkish construction landscape.

As this sector embraces a transformative period, the comprehensive report is a lighthouse for navigating the opportunities and challenges in Turkey’s construction terrain. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to delve into the full analysis to empower their strategic decision-making.



