Beachfront Joins Elite Group of Companies Named in Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront , the sell-side ad platform built for convergent TV and streaming, has been named one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work for 2024 , an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.



Ad Age honored the winners and revealed Ad Age Best Places to Work rankings on Jan. 22 at AdAge.com. Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of an unsettled economy, a changing media market and a continued tight talent pool.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work for 2024,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO of Beachfront. “At Beachfront, we believe a strong, positive, and supportive company culture is the foundation of success. We strive to create an environment where employees feel inspired and empowered to try new things, be creative, take risks, and ultimately, do their best work. This recognition is a testament to our incredible team's hard work and dedication.”

The winners—top companies with 200 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 200 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

“The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success.”

As an employee-first organization, Beachfront prioritizes team well-being and workplace culture. Notable benefits available to Beachfront employees include flexible working accommodations, unlimited paid time off (PTO), generous 401K matching and retirement savings plans, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage, and generous parental leave policies. The company has previously earned distinctions for its esteemed workplace and culture, including ranking among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023.

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

Beachfront is delighted to be recognized for this award and remains committed to supporting the success and well-being of its team. To learn more, visit beachfront.com .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, innovation and forecasting.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the sell-side ad platform built for convergent TV and streaming. Leading Connected TV (CTV) media sellers, such as AMC, A+E, Fubo, Paramount, Philo, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, and Xumo, use our technology to monetize their inventory and serve ads across all TV and video screens. Similarly, agencies and media buying teams work closely with us to curate and execute fully-transparent, brand-safe advertising campaigns across CTV, over-the-top (OTT), and online video platforms. Headquartered in NYC, Beachfront is a 2024 AdAge Best Place to Work and recipient of the 2023 Digiday TV and Video Award for Best Connected TV Platform. Learn more at beachfront.com .