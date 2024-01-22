Laryngoscopes Market - Sizing Up Segments, Share, and the Harmonious Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laryngoscopes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Laryngoscopes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures, Installed Base, and Forecast to 2033 is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Endoscopy Devices therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Laryngoscopes market for the year 2020 and beyond. Laryngoscopes are used for viewing the vocal chords, and glottis, and to allow for tracheal intubation. Surgeries that use laryngoscopes include respiratory, cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures. ICU cases incorporate the airway management of patients, as sufficient respiration and oxygenation are critical for successful surgeries. The market for laryngoscopes is partially driven by growing populations, an increase in the number of geriatric patients, rising rates of obesity, and the diagnosis of various illnesses.



Each of the covered 39 countries' color-coded and fully-sourced market models is equipped with epidemiology-based indications with procedure volumes. To increase data transparency, the interactive Excel deliverable covers the installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.





Currently marketed Laryngoscopes and evolving competitive landscape

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Laryngoscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Granular data on the total installed base, units, average selling prices, and market values by segment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ambu A/S

Olympus Corp

Hoya Corp

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Roper Technologies Inc

Teleflex Inc

Medtronic Plc

Richard Wolf GmbH

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Chile.



Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives must have a deep understanding of the Laryngoscopes marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives must understand crucial components of the supply base to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy - The model will enable you to

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Laryngoscopes market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Laryngoscopes market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Laryngoscopes market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company's share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Laryngoscopes market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



