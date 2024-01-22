Mediaocean Named Top Ten Overall for Ad Age Best Places To Work 2024 and Top Three in Ad Tech

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has been named top ten overall, and top three in ad tech on the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 , an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from corporate culture to learning and development.



Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of an unsettled economy, a changing media market, and a continued tight talent pool.

Mediaocean, anchored by its core business units for advertising infrastructure and Flashtalking ad tech , was ranked among the top companies with more than 200 employees. Winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

In 2023, Mediaocean achieved key milestones in philanthropy, workplace experience, mentorship, education, and sustainability. The company also received the 2023 Best In Business Award from Inc., Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces 2023 , and the Top 2023 Top Workplaces USA award from Energage.

“We understand the importance of attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive market. That's why we prioritize our employee experience with opportunities for growth and development,” said Nicole Brown, Mediaocean CHRO. “We are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment, where each individual's unique skills and perspectives are valued. This recognition from Ad Age further solidifies that our approach to creating a diverse and sustainable company is resonating."

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices that reflect work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

“The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers. Ad Age honored the winners and revealed the rankings on Jan. 22 at AdAge.com .



About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, innovation and forecasting.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology solutions that empower brands and agencies ​to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean uses AI and machine learning to control media investments and optimize business outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people to power campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking unleashes the power of creative to make media work better. As the leading independent ad tech stack for relevance and activation across all digital marketing channels, our technology bridges the gap between creative and media. We provide automation to connect the silos between teams and deliver more efficient production, versioning, and distribution of creative. We enable personalization to ensure the most relevant and impactful brand message reaches the right consumer at the right moment. And we deploy intelligence for a deep understanding of what messages are resonating with different audiences and environments with granularity and transparency of data. Our solutions operate at scale across CTV, Video, Display, Social, Native, Audio, and Retail Media channels. And we integrate with existing technology stacks to optimize campaigns through DSPs, DAMs, ad servers, verification providers, measurement tools, and more. As part of Mediaocean, Flashtalking is tied into the ad industry's core system of record for planning, buying, and billing. Visit flashtalking.com to learn more.

