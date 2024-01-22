India Construction Market: Trends, Growth, and Projections Across Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy, Institutional, and Residential Sectors 2023-2027

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market France, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest comprehensive research publication now featured on our leading industry portal analyzes the vibrant expansion of the Indian construction market, spotlighting unprecedented growth and trends across diverse sectors from commercial to residential for the forecast period 2023-2027.

Insight into the burgeoning Indian construction industry reveals a robust 9.6% real-term expansion in 2023, driven by strategic government investments in infrastructure and a dynamic housing market surge. The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation underpins this with data showing significant increases in construction industry value and Gross Fixed Capital Formation.

Looking ahead to 2024-2027, the sector's average annual growth is anticipated at 5.9%. Infrastructure projects lead the way, with a remarkable project pipeline managed by the Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division showcasing substantial investment projections.

Analysis and Insights on Segmental and Mega-Project Growth



The report furnishes stakeholders with deep-dive analyses into sectoral growth, highlighting the commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential markets. The intricate layering of this analysis provides an invaluable tool for understanding the multifaceted Indian construction landscape.

With an emphasis on mega-project dynamics and spending, the report features a granulated breakdown by development stage and sector, alongside a directory of key projects and the industry's leading contractors and consultants.

Evaluation of the Indian construction industry's evolution with a historical and forecast approach.

Concrete analysis of sectoral trends and opportunities shaped by governmental policy and market demand.

In-depth review of the mega-project pipeline, from transport to energy, aligning with the nation's long-term objectives including substantial renewable energy targets.

This authoritative research delves into the intricacies of India's construction sphere, offering critical insights and pinpointing the key risks and opportunities—strategic intelligence indispensable for market players and investors keen to navigate the sector's projected trajectories.

The findings mark a crucial step for stakeholders in crafting robust strategies, pivoting on data forecasts and trend analysis, to effectively mitigate risks and capitalize on market growth potential.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrbftm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.