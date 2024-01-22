DISQO Named Among Ad Age’s Best Places to Work

DISQO’s values-driven culture and servant leadership drive the success of its industry-leading brand experience platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand experience platform DISQO is again recognized by leading advertising industry trade publication Ad Age on their Best Places to Work list. Coming in at #11 for 2024, this marks the second year in a row that DISQO is ranked on this esteemed list of places to work in Adland. Ad Age’s annual list recognizes the companies in the advertising industry that lead the pack across pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training, and development.

“Last year, DISQO’s people kept their focus on our mission to build the most trusted experience platform that fuels brand growth, and this recognition is for them. They are what define DISQO’s culture,” said Armen Adjemian, Co-Founder and CEO, DISQO. “Their unwavering commitment saw us deliver even greater value to our growing roster of clients.”

“DISQO’s values and servant leadership stand behind our award-winning culture and products,” said Lyndsay McShane, VP of People Operations, DISQO. “In 2024, we increased transparent communications and sought out every opportunity to recognize individual and team success - through company-wide shout-outs, DEI initiatives, competitive benefits, and structured growth opportunities. This has allowed us to attract and retain the industry’s best talent.”

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 honors 50 companies that did a standout job supporting employees through the challenges of an unsettled economy, changing media market, and tight talent pool. Winners were segmented into top companies above and below 200 employees. Ranked companies earned the highest numerical scores in an analysis of employee responses to Ad Age’s workplace survey.

“The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About DISQO

DISQO is the platform for understanding every brand experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis Media. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

Media Contacts

Stacy Perrus

stacy.perrus@disqo.com