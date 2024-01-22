Stradley Ronon Names Michael O’Mara Managing Partner

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stradley Ronon has elected veteran litigator and longtime firm lawyer Michael D. O’Mara as managing partner, effective January 11. Mike, who also serves on the firm’s board of directors and management committee, succeeds firm Co-Chair Jeffrey A. Lutsky, who held the managing partner position for 18 years, as part of the firm’s strategic succession plan that began last January.



With more than 25 years as a trial lawyer focusing on contentious and complex disputes, Mike previously served as chair of the firm’s 70-lawyer litigation department. In his new role as managing partner, Mike will implement the strategic direction and vision of the firm — including supporting Stradley Ronon’s more than 200 lawyers across eight offices — and will oversee the firm’s day-to-day operations, including administrative and legal departments and practice development.



“As a lifelong Stradley Ronon lawyer, Mike’s passion for our firm community, impressive results-oriented litigation record and fresh perspective will steer the firm’s trajectory as a powerhouse full-service firm into the next generation,” Jeff Lutsky said. “Mike will continue to strengthen the firm’s reputation of providing high-touch service while maintaining our commitment to collaborative client partnerships.”



Jeff will remain active in his role as firm co-chair and continue to serve as a member of the management committee along with Mike, firm Co-Chair Kevin R. Boyle and investment management Co-Chair Bruce G. Leto. Jeff will also maintain his focus on business and lateral acquisition growth and the exploration of new markets and industries. His tenure as managing partner for almost two decades marked one of the longest of any major U.S. law firm.



“I am extremely grateful to have benefited from Jeff’s instrumental leadership in shaping our firm, and I’m thrilled to build on the firm’s strong foundation and reputation,” Mike said. “Stradley Ronon’s sophisticated client base, strong collegial spirit and forward-thinking approach have positioned the firm for success, and I look forward to working with our leadership team to lead the firm to its next chapter.”



From joining Stradley Ronon as a summer associate in 1995 to entering the partnership in 2005, Mike has held numerous firm leadership positions, including serving as chair of the litigation department from 2013 to 2022 and serving on the hiring and associate compensation committees. In his practice, Mike handles a broad array of complex, high-exposure commercial litigation matters, including defending and prosecuting financial services cases, merger and acquisition disputes, intellectual property litigation, restrictive covenants, class actions, ERISA claims, trusts and estates disputes, and insurance and commercial real estate conflicts.



Widely respected throughout the legal community, Mike is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a highly selective, invitation-only organization dedicated to elevating the standards of trial and appellate practice. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law and is on the boards of The Center for Autism and Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS).

