Protein Supplements Market to Surpass 12.70 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Health Consciousness

Westford, USA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, fitness industry is booming, with more people engaging in various fitness activities, from weightlifting to yoga. This surge in fitness trends has led to a higher demand for protein supplements to support muscle development and recovery, further propelling the market.

As the global population ages, there is a growing need for protein supplements to address age-related muscle loss and maintain overall health. This demographic shift is opening up new opportunities in the protein supplements market, as older individuals prioritize nutrition to lead active and healthy lives.

Prominent Players in the Protein Supplements Market

Glanbia plc (Ireland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Amway Corporation (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

GNC Holdings Inc. (US)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US)

MusclePharm Corporation (US)

Nature's Bounty Co. (US)

NOW Foods (USA)

Quest Nutrition, LLC (US)

Scitec Nutrition (Hungary)

Solgar Inc. (US)

Ultimate Nutrition Inc. (US)

Universal Nutrition (US)

Vitaco Health Group (New Zealand)

Transparent Labs (US)

Optimum Nutrition Inc. (US)

NutraBio Labs Inc. (US)

MuscleTech (US)

Rule One Proteins, LLC (US)

Casein Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Unique Slow-Release Properties

Casein protein is emerging as a rapidly growing segment due to its unique slow-release properties. It's favored for overnight muscle recovery and prolonged satiety. With increasing awareness of its benefits, casein is gaining popularity among consumers seeking sustained protein release, marking it as a fast-growing niche within the market.

North America holds a dominant position in the protein supplements market, driven by a health-conscious population and well-established fitness culture. The region's mature market infrastructure, widespread availability of products, and strong consumer purchasing power contribute to its prominence as a key revenue generator in the industry.

Whey Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Rapid Absorption

Whey protein continues to reign supreme in the protein supplement market, accounting for a substantial share. Its rapid absorption, rich amino acid profile, and suitability for various applications make it the top choice among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Whey's versatility and proven benefits make it a staple in the industry.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the protein supplements market. Increasing health awareness, a growing middle class, and expanding urbanization are driving demand. With a burgeoning fitness culture and a preference for natural ingredients, Asia Pacific is emerging as a swiftly advancing market, poised for further expansion.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the protein supplements market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Protein Supplements Market

In May 2023, sports nutrition company MuscleTech entered into a partnership with a leading fitness app to offer personalized nutrition and workout plans to its users.

10. In July 2023, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced its acquisition of a nutritional supplement company specializing in vitamins and minerals.

Key Questions Answered in Protein Supplements Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

