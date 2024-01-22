Probiotic Supplements Market projected to reach USD 19,737.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Probiotic Supplements Market ” , by Source (Single Strain {Lactobacillus, Bifid bacterium, Streptococcus, Others}, Multi Strain), Product Type (Capsules/Tablets, Gummies/Chewable, Powder, Liquid, {Ready to Drink, Concentrate}), Health Benefit (Immune Support, Bone & Joint Health, Cognitive Health, Cardiovascular Health, Digestive Health, Skin & Hair Care, Eye Care, Allergy Management, Weight Management, Diabetes Management, Others), Consumer Demographics (Paediatric, Geria, Adult), Sales Channel (Supermiuarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Online Sales {Company Owned Platform, E-Commerce Platform}) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Probiotic Supplements Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 7,162.7 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 19,737.7 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 13.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Source, Product Type, Consumer Demographics, Sales Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amway (Alticor) BioGaia USA Sample of Companies Covered Bio-K+ a Kerry company Danone S.A Deerland Enzymes (ADM)

Market Overview

The global market for probiotic supplements has seen substantial growth recently, driven by a rising awareness of the importance of gut health and the role of probiotics in maintaining a balanced microbiome. People are increasingly health-conscious and proactive about preventive healthcare, leading to a higher demand for probiotic supplements. The market offers a variety of products, including capsules, tablets, powders, and functional foods with added probiotics. Factors contributing to market growth include a growing elderly population seeking digestive health support, an increase in gastrointestinal disorders, and a shift towards wellness and preventive healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened interest in probiotics for their potential immune-boosting properties. North America and Europe have been dominant regions, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth area due to growing awareness and disposable income. Industry players are actively involved in product innovation, partnerships, and marketing to stay competitive. Challenges such as regulatory complexities and the need for more extensive clinical evidence exist. The market is expected to focus on research and development, product diversification, and expansion into untapped regions to meet the growing demand for probiotic supplements. The probiotic supplements market is thriving globally, driven by the recognition of probiotics' health benefits and their pivotal role in promoting digestive well-being. As consumers increasingly prioritize preventive health measures, the market has witnessed significant growth. Innovative product launches from key players like Danone and Roquette further exemplify the industry's commitment to addressing evolving health concerns.

Major vendors in the global Probiotic Supplements Market:

Amway (Alticor)

BioGaia USA

Bio-K+ (a Kerry company)

Danone S.A.

Deerland Enzymes (ADM)

DSM

Nestle

Probi

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

NOW Foods

STADA Arzneimittel AG

The Clorox Company

Wren Laboratories (Optibac Probiotics)

Increasing Prevalence Of Digestive Disorders In The Global Population

The rising prevalence of digestive disorders on a global scale is proving to be a significant catalyst in propelling the growth of the Probiotic Supplements Market. Digestive disorders, encompassing a spectrum of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), have witnessed a surge in incidence, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. Contributing factors to this surge include evolving dietary patterns marked by increased consumption of processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, and a heightened prevalence of stress. These factors collectively contribute to the disruption of the delicate balance within the gastrointestinal tract, fostering an environment conducive to digestive ailments. The global probiotic supplements market emerges as a crucial player in addressing and mitigating the effects of digestive disorders. Probiotics, comprising live microorganisms that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts, play a pivotal role in restoring and maintaining the delicate equilibrium of the gut microbiome. As the aging population burgeons, the prevalence of digestive disorders is further compounded by age-related changes in the gut microbiome. This demographic shift has prompted a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining gut health in older adults, driving the demand for probiotic supplements as a means to address age-associated digestive challenges.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing General Health Awareness Among The Population

Development Of Personalized Probiotics

Rising Availability Of Diverse Probiotic Supplements Across Multiple Sales Channels

Increasing Investments In Research & Development

Opportunities:

Rise Of E-Commerce

Technological Advancements In Fermentation And Cultivation Techniques

Rise Of E-Commerce

The exponential rise of e-commerce has emerged as a significant opportunity for the probiotic supplements market, reshaping the landscape of how consumers access and purchase these health-promoting products. The convenience, accessibility, and global reach offered by online platforms have revolutionized the way probiotic supplements are marketed, sold, and consumed. E-commerce platforms provide consumers with an unprecedented level of convenience. Individuals can browse through a diverse array of probiotic products, compare brands, read customer reviews, and make informed decisions—all from the comfort of their homes. This accessibility eliminates geographical constraints, allowing consumers from various regions to access a wide range of probiotic supplements that might not be readily available in their local markets. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce has democratized information and empowered consumers. Online platforms offer a wealth of information about probiotic supplements, including product details, health benefits, and scientific research. This transparency enables consumers to make informed choices based on their specific health needs and preferences. Additionally, e-commerce platforms often feature educational content, fostering greater awareness about the importance of gut health and the role of probiotics.

North America Dominates The Market For Probiotic Supplements Market.

The North American region stands as a pivotal player in the Probiotic Supplements market, reflecting a dynamic landscape shaped by a growing emphasis on health and wellness. The Probiotic Supplements Market in North America is characterized by a robust and expanding consumer base that is increasingly inclined towards proactive approaches to health maintenance. The market snapshot reveals a thriving industry with diverse opportunities and trends. One of the key drivers of the Probiotic Supplements market in North America is the rising awareness among consumers about the importance of gut health. Scientific research highlighting the connection between gut health and overall well-being has spurred a significant demand for probiotic supplements. Consumers in North America are becoming more conscious of the role of gut microbiota in supporting digestion, immune function, and even mental health, driving the uptake of probiotic products.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a dynamic and rapidly evolving probiotic supplements market, reflecting a confluence of factors such as a burgeoning middle class, increasing health consciousness, and a rich cultural tradition that places emphasis on preventive healthcare. The market snapshot in this region unveils a landscape marked by diverse consumer preferences and unique market dynamics across various countries. China, as the largest market in Asia Pacific, plays a pivotal role in shaping the probiotics landscape. The Chinese market is experiencing robust growth driven by a population that is becoming increasingly health-conscious. Consumers in China are recognizing the benefits of probiotic supplements for digestive health and immune support. E-commerce platforms and an expanding retail infrastructure contribute to the accessibility and popularity of probiotic products in the Chinese market.

The Single Strain Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The Single Strain segment in the Global Probiotic Supplements Market pertains to products containing a singular strain of probiotic microorganisms, such as Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and others. This segment represents a specific category within the broader market, catering to consumers seeking targeted health benefits associated with particular strains. Further, there has been a notable rise in the demand for single-strain probiotic supplements due to the growing awareness among consumers about the distinct benefits offered by individual strains. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing and launching specialized products that address specific health concerns. For instance, strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG or Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis BB-12 are promoted for their digestive health benefits. Furthermore, recent developments in the market include the introduction of advanced delivery systems and formulations to enhance the viability and effectiveness of single-strain probiotics.

