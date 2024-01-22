Rahal Automotive Group Donates $35,000 to SoldierStrong to Help Military Veterans Take Their Next Steps Forward

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group today announced a $35,000 donation to SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities to assist military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service.



This is the sixth consecutive year that the 13-dealership group in central and western Pennsylvania has donated a share of the revenue from every new and used vehicle sold at its central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh region dealerships during November.

“As a veteran and member of the local community myself, I am immensely proud of the support we're able to provide our veterans and the fact that a number of veterans, reservists, and first responders choose to work for us,” said Brian Buehler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bobby Rahal Auto Group. “The Rahal Automotive Group not only sells and services great brands of vehicles, but above all else does so with the highest level of ethics, morals, and benevolence. It's an honor to give back to those who've done so much for us.”

Chris Meek, chairman and co-founder of the Stamford, Conn., organization, noted the Rahal family's commitment to America's veterans extends beyond its most recent generous gift. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shows its support for SoldierStrong through its NTT IndyCar Series race team's program, Turns For Troops. For every lap that Bobby’s son, Graham Rahal, completed in the 2023 season, sponsor United Rentals donated $50 to SoldierStrong.

Additionally, Graham Rahal serves on the SoldierStrong Advisory Board, a role in which he has raised broad awareness and significant material support for the organization, particularly through the philanthropic efforts of the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation.

“The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group has established a long-standing tradition of excellence when it comes to community service and uplifting worthwhile causes that help individuals, and in this case veterans, take their next steps forward,” Meek said. “Not only are the Bobby Rahal dealerships pillars of the communities in which they operate, but I have no doubt they inspire other businesses, organizations and individuals to be active participants when it comes to bettering their communities and finding ways to give back to those who need it most.”

“The Rahal family, Rahal Automotive Group, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation continue to selflessly put the health and wellbeing of America’s veterans at the forefront of their philanthropic efforts. Their support has contributed to SoldierStrong’s ability to deliver more than $5.5 million in revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs facilities and individual veterans to date. We extend our thanks for their willingness to continue to champion our mission year after year.”

About Bobby Rahal Automotive Group

Bobby Rahal Automotive Group was founded in 1989 and proudly represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volvo brands throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group team is passionately committed to customer excellence and aims to provide a culture of caring that redefines the automotive experience. For more information, visit: https://www.bobbyrahal.com/ .

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/ .

Brian Buehler (Rahal Automotive Group)

717.790.6000 x1005

ERIC WOOLSON (SoldierStrong)

515.681.3967