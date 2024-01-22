Egypt Construction Industry Forecast to Surge with Government Investment and Rising FDI

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market France, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher expects the construction industry in Egypt to expand by 8.4% in real terms in 2024, supported by the government's continued focus on infrastructure investments, coupled with rising foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), net inflow of FDI in Egypt rose by 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) in Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 (July 2022 to March 2023), to EGP225.6 billion ($10 billion). In mid-December 2023, the Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (EGS) reported that the country is set to attract EGP484.9 billion ($21.5 billion) in FDI, in the short to medium terms; this includes EGP293.2 billion ($13 billion) in FDI from India, EGP67.7 billion ($3 billion) each from Turkey and Belgium, and EGP56.4 billion ($2.5 billion) from China.



The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, housing, green hydrogen, water, and sewage infrastructure projects. The Egyptian government is targeting to produce 42% of the country's electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, and 60% by 2040; this will attract public and private sector investments towards the renewable energy sector in the coming years. According to the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the private sector in Egypt was working on renewable energy projects valued at EGP99.2 billion ($4.4 billion), as of early October 2023. These projects aim to increase the country's renewable power capacity to 10GW by 2025.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Egyptian construction industry

The Egyptian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Egyptian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Egypt. It provides -

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Egypt, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory, and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.



Key Topics Covered

Context

Economic Performance Political Environment and Policy Demographics Risk Profile Construction Outlook

Construction Outlook All Construction Commercial Construction Industrial Construction Infrastructure Construction Energy and Utilities Construction Institutional Construction Residential Construction

Key Industry Participants

Construction Market Data

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjcli7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.