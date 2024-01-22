Poland's Construction Market - Size, Trends, and Forecasts Across Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional, and Residential Sectors (2023-2027)

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market France, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Current Situation and Challenges in the Polish Construction Industry (2023-2024)

The construction industry in Poland experienced a 1.3% real-term growth in 2023, attributed to the government's emphasis on boosting investments in transport and energy infrastructure. A significant development was the injection of PLN4.4 billion ($906.8 million) from the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility in June 2023. This funding supports various projects, including rail, maritime, and cross-border initiatives. Additionally, the Polish National Railway Programme allocated PLN198.5 billion ($40.9 billion) in August 2023 for regional rail infrastructure. However, factors such as subdued investor and consumer confidence, high interest rates, and construction costs are expected to impede industry performance in 2023 and 2024, leading to an anticipated decline of 1.1% in 2024.

Future Prospects and Government Initiatives (2025-2027)

Despite the current challenges, the Polish construction industry is poised for a rebound, with an expected average annual growth rate of 3.4% from 2025 to 2027. This resurgence is fueled by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects. The government's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero status by 2050 is driving substantial investments in renewable energy capacity. Initiatives such as the PLN29.1 billion ($6 billion) plan announced by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group in March 2023 and the Kolej Plus program, allocating PLN6.6 billion ($1.7 billion) to develop railway infrastructure in cities without access to railway transport by 2028, underscore Poland's commitment to sustainable development. The government's focus on increasing energy self-sufficiency, particularly in response to Russia's reduction of gas exports, further reinforces the positive outlook for the construction industry over the medium to long term.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Polish construction industry

The Polish construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Polish construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Poland. It provides -

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Poland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Risk Profile

Construction Outlook

All Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Energy and Utilities Construction

Institutional Construction

Residential Construction

Key Industry Participants

Construction Market Data

Appendix

What is this Report About?

Definitions

CRI Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czaa51

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.