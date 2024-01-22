Christy Sports Continues Strategic Expansion into Top Outdoor Destinations with New Locations this Winter

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor rental and retail service provider helping people #stepoutside, today announces the opening of new locations in Telluride and Aspen, Colorado. There are 4 new stores serving guests in Colorado this winter and will provide year-round specialty outdoor rental and retail services.



Christy Sports continues to look for strategic opportunities to expand their network of stores to deliver on its mission of providing exceptional guest experience and service to help guests #stepoutside year-round. Last summer the company had the opportunity to return to Aspen, after a 30-year hiatus in market, with a new location inside the iconic St Regis Resort. This fall, Christy Sports also opened three new stores in Telluride with a new flagship Alpineer store on Main Street and two new stores in Telluride’s Mountain Village. The locations include a support gear rental and demo center for the Alpineer and a Christy Sports Snowboard store. The locations were vacated as part of Vail Resorts’ exit from Aspen and Telluride. Christy Sports made the decision to invest in serving the guest needs in those markets by bringing their exceptional services and expertise to these communities.

“We are very excited to continue our strategic growth, offering new and current guests the opportunity to experience our world-class service at new locations in Aspen and Telluride,” said Gary Montes de Oca, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Christy Sports. “These new locations are another great example of our thoughtful expansion to locations where we see a guest need for the best service experience in the outdoors. We are providing an omnichannel service network where and when it is most convenient for guests to maximize their outdoor experiences in the Rockies and beyond.”

The new Christy Sports St. Regis store in Aspen at 303 East Durant Street was previously an Aspen Sports location. Throughout the winter, guests will find the highest quality equipment, outerwear, and casual wear. The store will also offer access to the industry’s best ski and snowboard rental and demo equipment, expert boot fitting, and precision tuning and repairs. During the summer, the store will offer a variety of hike, bike, and electric vehicle rental options, as well as a wide selection of high-end summer resort wear, active gear, and accessories. The new Aspen location complements the three Christy Sports stores in nearby Snowmass to provide a holistic service experience throughout the region.

Christy Sports has introduced The Alpineer in the former Telluride Sports store at 150 W Colorado Ave in downtown Telluride. The new full service Alpineer store represents the initial expansion of this specialized brand by Christy Sports which began in Crested Butte. The Alpineer will offer the best in the industry ski and snowboard rental and demo equipment, expert boot fitting, and precision tuning and repairs that all Christy Sports’ brand banners pride themselves on. The store will also offer a more specialized retail product mix that will include brands like Black Crows, Maloja, and Fischer Nordic. A second Alpineer is also open at 670 Mountain Village Blvd in Telluride, in the former The North Face location in Mountain Village. This location provides rental and demo services on mountain.

Additionally in Telluride, a Christy Sports Snowboard location has opened at 670 Mountain Village Blvd in the former Burton store in Mountain Village. The new snowboard specific location will feature snowboard gear, apparel, and accessories as well as snowboard rental and demo equipment, all conveniently located on mountain. The company has also rebranded their store at 236 S Oak Street from Bootdoctors to Christy Sports Oak Street, which will now serve as a full-time rental and accessories location. The Oak Street store is located at the base of the free Gondola that accesses the Telluride Mountain Village. Guests who are looking for retail products and services, like boot fitting, can visit the new Alpineer location on Main Street or the Bootdoctors store in Mountain Village.

The strategic branding and expansion allows the company to leverage the network effect of the Christy Sports name and provide the same exceptional rental experience guests receive at all Chrisy Sports locations.

“Returning to Aspen has been a longtime goal for us. The opportunity to fill the void in outdoor service for Aspen and St. Regis guests is something we are so pleased to support,” said Dan Fox, Chief Store Operations Officer at Christy Sports. “We have a long-standing presence in the Telluride community and are excited to optimize our brand banner offering to represent the shared value of best-in-class service that we know as the Christy Difference. Our team is eager to bring that experience to both our guests and our partners in Aspen, Telluride and everywhere people love to ski and ride!”

The new locations opened this fall and are currently servicing guests. For more information about Christy Sports locations in Telluride, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/resort-telluride.html and Aspen/Snowmass, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/aspen-snowmass.html

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding, and the outdoors aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retail and rental operators in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

