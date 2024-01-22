Mounting Fluids Market Forecast Report 2023 to 2028: New Research Highlights 9.33% CAGR from 2023-2028 with Asia-Pacific Dominance

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mounting Fluids Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mounting fluids market is on course to experience substantial growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2028, as revealed by a new comprehensive research publication. This report delivers an exhaustive analysis, covering market dynamics, trends, and key drivers fueling this trajectory.

Advancements in the automotive sector are identified as a significant market driver, with mounting fluids being integral in inspection, quality control, and research applications. China's escalating vehicle production and sales figures suggest a robust demand for mounting fluids, as they are critical in ensuring the high-quality standards mandated by the industry.

Emerging market dynamics in the power and energy sector, emphasized by increased electricity demand and a shift towards renewable energy, are also propelling the market forward. Components such as turbines and transformers necessitate stringent inspection and maintenance routines where mounting fluids are vital.

The manufacturing industry's growth notably contributes to the expansion of the mounting fluids market. With governments encouraging investments through schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) in India, a significant boost in manufacturing activities is noted, which in turn, demands the use of high-quality mounting fluids for various inspection processes.

Despite these growth factors, technological advancements present challenges that could impede market growth. Alternative methods of mounting may diminish the reliance on traditional mounting fluids, possibly creating restraints within the industry.

Regional Analysis and Key Developments in the Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market, attributed to rapid industrialization and advancements in automotive, electronics, and energy sectors.

Noteworthy developments such as mergers and acquisitions, as in the case of Norcan Fluid Power's acquisition, are poised to benefit the industry landscape by enhancing service offerings.

Product innovations also serve as cornerstones for market development. The SKF Mounting Fluid LHMF 300 is an exemplar, specifically tailored for various hydraulic systems and exhibiting anti-corrosive properties that are setting new standards in the market.

The report delves into the market segmentation based on media type, fluid type, and end-user application, providing a meticulous overview that will benefit stakeholders in understanding the intricacies of the market.

Geographic segmentation covers extensively the following regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

The included insights into various market segments and emerging trends underscore the potential for harnessing growth opportunities within the mounting fluids industry from multiple perspectives, be it geographical or application-based.

This report provides a strategic knowledge base for investors, industry analysts, and participants seeking to grasp the full scope of market dynamics. As the mounting fluids market continues to thrive, adapting to new technologies and reinforcing its position among key industries, the research presented offers invaluable documentation to navigate this progression.

For those interested in a more detailed exploration of the mounting fluids market, the full findings are now accessible, highlighting crucial insights into growth strategies and forecasts that align with the market dynamics delineated in this synopsis.

Market Segmentation

By MediaType

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

By Fluid Type

Oil

Water

Process Fluid

By End-User

Construction

Automotive

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Companies Profiled

SKF

Merck KGaA

MOTOREX-BUCHER GROUP

TCS Biosciences Ltd

Ralf Bohle GmbH

Aztek Inc.

