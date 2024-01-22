Wheat Protein Market to Surpass 9.53 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Health Awareness

Westford, USA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, sustainability concerns are pushing the food industry to adopt eco-friendly protein sources. Wheat protein offers a more sustainable option due to its lower environmental impact compared to meat production, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable food choices.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/wheat-protein-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Wheat Protein Market"

Pages - 157

Tables – 66

Figures – 75

The rising number of vegans and vegetarians worldwide has driven the demand for plant-based proteins like wheat protein. As dietary preferences shift towards meatless options, the wheat protein market is poised to expand, catering to this growing consumer base seeking cruelty-free and sustainable protein sources.

Prominent Players in the Wheat Protein Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (US)

Tereos S.A. (France)

Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Scoular Company (US)

Manildra Group (Australia)

Kröner-Stärke GmbH (Germany)

Gluten Y Almidones Industriales S.A. (Spain)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Axiom Foods, Inc. (US)

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Agridient B.V. (Netherlands)

AIT Ingredients (France)

Kroner-Starke GmbH (Germany)

Tereos Syral (France)

Chamtor (France)

Limagrain Ingredients (France)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/wheat-protein-market

Wheat Protein Isolate Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Demand for High-Quality, Protein-Rich Ingredients

Wheat protein isolate is a rapidly growing segment, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality, protein-rich ingredients in the health and sports nutrition sectors. With its exceptional protein content and minimal allergenic potential, wheat protein isolate caters to the growing market trend of functional foods and supplements.

North America boasts dominance in the wheat protein market due to its well-established food and beverage industry. Rising consumer awareness about plant-based diets and clean label products has fueled the demand for wheat protein in the region, making North America a significant market player.

Wheat Gluten Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatile Applications

Wheat gluten holds a dominant position in the wheat protein market, owing to its versatile applications in the food industry. It is commonly used in bakery products for improved texture and elasticity, as well as in meat alternatives. Its affordability and wide range of applications contribute to its market dominance.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region in the wheat protein market. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, coupled with a surge in health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based protein alternatives. Asia Pacific's expanding food and beverage sector further propels this market segment.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the wheat protein market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Wheat Protein Market

In April 2022 ADM invested $300 million to expand its alternative plant-protein production capacity in Illinois to cater to the growing demand for plant-based ingredients.

In February 2022, MGP Ingredients, announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility for the production of textured protein to meet the rising demand for plant-based meat. These strategic moves by market players are expected to intensify competition in the global wheat protein market in the coming years.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/wheat-protein-market

Key Questions Answered in Wheat Protein Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Protein Ingredients Market

North America Chocolate Market

Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market

Global Botanical Ingredients Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com