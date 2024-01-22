Global Hand Wash Market Size To Exceed USD 7.23 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hand Wash Market Size is To Grow from USD 3.62 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.23 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the projected period.





In all situations that involve personal hand hygiene, hand wash is the most commonly used hygiene product. As health hygiene awareness grows, the global hand wash market is expected to grow in the coming years. Hand washing is also used to prevent microorganisms, dirt, and other potentially harmful objects to prevent disease spread. An active substance in antibacterial liquid hand wash inhibits, destroys, or causes active bacteria on hands harmless. Furthermore, the development of bottled skin cleansers with the ability to automatically pump out the liquid solution represents a significant growth opportunity for the hand wash market. Increasing people's awareness of hygiene will drive growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the global economy has resulted in a changing lifestyle and a higher standard of living, as well as the adoption of a health-conscious way of life. This increases the use of personal care products to protect one's health. Additionally, the increased prevalence of hospitals and clinical facilities is expected to drive up demand for sanitary products, as various hygiene and personal care groceries are primarily used in hospitals to maintain sanitation and a germ-free environment. However, the rising price of materials used in the manufacture of washers, such as glycerin, fragrances, sodium lauryl, ether sulfate, and others, causes production delays. Higher-cost raw materials are expected to lead to higher product pricing, reducing demand for the products.

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of the COVID-19 virus is forcing manufacturers to work additional hours to speed up the manufacturing process and meet the exponentially growing consumer demand. Also, rising demand for personal protection items such as skin rubs, face masks, eye masks, and gloves for dealing with infectious diseases would result in revenue generated from these items, driving the market growth.

Global Hand Wash Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Ordinary Hand Wash, Waterless Hand Wash), By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarket, E-commerce, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The ordinary hand wash segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global hand wash market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global hand wash market is classified into ordinary hand wash and waterless hand wash. Among these, the ordinary hand wash segment is expected to hold the largest share of the hand wash market during the forecast period. These items hydrate and protect the skin from bacteria. Gel and liquid hand-washing products are available. These products are widely available, reasonably priced, and frequently offer a variety of scents and formulations to meet the needs of various consumers.

The commercial segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global hand wash market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. Among these, the commercial segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing need for clean and sanitary environments in schools, hospitals, clinics, and other business environments, the demand for cleaning supplies has increased. A significant factor driving segment growth is the increasing number of hospitals, healthcare centres, and restaurants.

The E-commerce segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the hand wash market is segmented into pharmacy stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others. Among these, the e-commerce segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period, due to the high level of convenience provided by e-commerce. The availability of a wide range of hand wash products on e-commerce platform at special pricing and significant discounts is a key factor which is driving segmental growth.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market share over the forecast period. One of the major factors driving market growth is an increase in cases of diseases such as influenza in the region. Hand washing regularly reduces the risk of contracting these contagious diseases. As the rate of urbanization in developing countries such as China and India increased, people's health and hygiene would improve. Furthermore, the countries' expanding manufacturing industries would exacerbate dust and air pollution issues while increasing demand for hand wash products.

The Europe market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In the presence of major hand cleaner manufacturers such as L'Oréal, Unilever, Avon, and others, these brands use sophisticated promotional campaigns to attract a large number of consumers in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Hand Wash market include Air Delights Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Product, Inc., Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Vi-Jon, Inc., Godrej Group, 3M, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Amway Corporation and among others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC launched a new campaign encouraging customers to use hand wash liquid rather than soap. The most recent, improved moisture seal formula softens and fragrances the hand.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hand wash market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Hand Wash Market, Product Analysis

Ordinary Hand Wash

Waterless Hand Wash

Hand Wash Market, End-User Analysis

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Hand Wash Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Pharmacy Stores

Supermarket/ Hypermarket

E-commerce

Others

Hand Wash Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



