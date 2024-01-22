Global Printing and Writing Paper Market 2024-2028: USD 9.64 Billion Increase Expected by 2028 with a 2.06% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Printing and Writing Paper Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printing and writing paper market is set to experience an upward trajectory, as anticipated by the latest market research report. The research forecasts robust growth, projecting a market increase of USD 9.64 billion during the period 2023-2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.06%.

Key Insights and Market Segmentation

The comprehensive analysis within the report unveils critical insights into market drivers and trends shaping the future of printing and writing paper globally. Growing preferences for various types of printing paper, alongside escalating demand for inkjet printing paper and printed catalogs, are pinpointed as central to market momentum.

The market is assessed through multiple lenses:

Product Segmentation: The study segments the market into printing paper and writing paper.

The study segments the market into printing paper and writing paper. Distribution Channels: It evaluates the market split between offline and online distribution channels.

It evaluates the market split between offline and online distribution channels. Geographical Landscape: Analysis spans across prime regions including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Emergent Trends and Vendor Landscape

Identified within the report is the burgeoning demand for handmade paper as a key trend anticipated to bolster market growth. Additionally, innovative advancements in pulp extraction methods and rising demands for recycled printing and writing paper are expected to generate significant market interest.

Vendors are a pivotal area of focus in the report, which presents a thorough analysis aimed at enabling clients to solidify their market standing. The study features several leading market participants and delves into their strategic positioning, all while spotlighting emerging trends and challenges poised to influence the market landscape.

Competitive Analysis and Market Forecast

The report includes a multifaceted examination of the competitive environment, alongside an in-depth vendor selection methodology. Extensive qualitative and quantitative research underpins forecasts for precise market growth, ensuring that stakeholders can navigate the market with confidence.

In summary, this newest market analysis offers an invaluable resource for understanding the printing and writing paper market's trajectory. Industry players and stakeholders can thus leverage upcoming growth opportunities and strategize efficiently in a dynamic market landscape.

The printing and writing paper market is segmented as below:

By Product

Printing paper

Writing paper

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled

3M Co.

Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas.

Asia Symbol Shandong Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd.

Domtar Corp.

InterlogChile

International Paper Co.

ITC Ltd.

Legion Paper

Marusumi Paper Co. Ltd.

Mativ Holdings Inc.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

Mondi Plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

PG Paper Co. Ltd.

Sappi Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Suzano SA

UPM Kymmene Corp.

WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd.

Shulman Paper Co. Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3n4pz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.