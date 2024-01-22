New Zealand Defense Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023-2028, Featuring Thales Australia, Boeing Co. & Lockheed Martin

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



New Zealand's defense expenditure recorded a negative CAGR of 6.9% between 2019 and 2023 and amounted to $3.3 billion in 2023, down from $4.4 billion in 2019. Historically, terrorism, China's increasing influence over the surrounding region, and the modernization of its current inventory have driven the New Zealand government to allocate a considerable amount in its defense budget maintaining an average of 1.63% of defense budget as a percentage of GDP.

However, over the forecast period, New Zealand's expenditure is expected to reach $3.4 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.2%. New Zealand's acquisition budget in 2023 is $1 billion, which is significant due to the need to finance the procurement of a fleet of P-8A and C-130J aircraft.



Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include China's increasing Influence, Modernization of the armed forces, Terrorism

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of P-8A, C-130J

This report offers detailed analysis of New Zealand defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

New Zealand defense budget: detailed analysis of New Zealand 2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of New Zealand military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of New Zealand military procurement regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to New Zealand are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of New Zealand's defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the New Zealand Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

C-130J

P-8A

Southern Ocean Patrol Vessel (SOPV)

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In New Zealand

Main Defense Companies

Company Coverage

Thales Australia

Boeing Co.

Lockheed Martin Corp

