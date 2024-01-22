Spain Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027 - Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, and Japan Tobacco are the Top Three Companies in the Spanish Cigarettes Category

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Spanish cigarettes category is expected to register a positive value CAGR over 2022-27. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, and Japan Tobacco are the top three companies in the Spanish cigarettes category.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cigarettes category in Spain, as part of the publisher's global coverage of the category.

It includes analysis on the following -

Market Context: The report provides comparative analysis of the value shares of Spain in the Western Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Spain is also compared with the Western Europe and global levels.

Market Size and Structure: The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides analysis for cigarettes by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under cigarettes category for the period 2017-27.

Production and Trade: It covers production, imports, and exports of the country in the cigarettes category.

Taxation and Prices: It covers taxation and prices in the country and effects in the cigarettes category.

Retail Distribution: It analyzes the leading distribution channels at category level in 2022. The consumer reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, tobacco specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.

Manufacturers and Brands: The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share.

Smoking Population: The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in Spain.

Operating Constraints: The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in Spain.

Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category.

Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in Spain, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel and company data is of 2022.

Report Scope

Per capita consumption of cigarettes was higher in Spain than both the global and regional levels in 2022

Imports of cigarettes in Spain registered a significant increase in 2022

Poland exports highest number of cigarettes to Spain

Convenience Stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category

Philip Morris International was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction Executive Summary

Part 2: Market Context Value growth analysis by region PCC and PCE of Spain compared to global and Western Europe markets

Part 3: Market Size and Structure Market size analysis Market size analysis - category: cigarettes Segment analysis : cigarettes Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Part 4: Production and Trade Production - cigarettes Imports - cigarettes Exports - cigarettes

Part 5: Taxation and Pricing Taxation - cigarettes Retail prices - cigarettes

Part 6: Retail Distribution Channel share analysis - cigarettes

Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes

Part 8: Smoking Population Smoking population, by gender

Part 9: Operating Constraints

Part 10: Prospects and Forecasts Cigarettes growth analysis

Part 11: Macroeconomic Analysis GDP growth and inflation Population growth Labor market trend Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends Spain risk index (GCRI) 2022



Company Coverage

Philip Morris International

Imperial Brands

Britishh American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco

Landewyck Group





