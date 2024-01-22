Middle East & Africa Authentication and Brand Protection Market Forecast to 2030: Growing Concerns over Duplicate Consumer Electronics Products and Automotive Components

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Authentication and Brand Protection Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Component, Technology, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market was valued at US$ 243.01 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 508.65 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.







Development of Integrated Solutions fuel the Middle East & Africa Authentication and Brand Protection Market



The authentication and brand protection market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players. Also, many of the players are offering fractional solutions in the market. Therefore, the demand for end-to-end holistic solutions providing a combination of systems that can effectively authenticate, track & trace, and serve is rising. The increasing use of mobile apps for scanning codes also creates immense growth opportunities in the overall market. Companies are also providing end-to-end online solutions to monitor intellectual property violations, including patent and design violations and trademark or brand infringements.

For instance, Amazon launched the Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange (ACX), an initiative to tackle counterfeit goods on the Amazon platform, in April 2023. Using a third-party database, ACX permits retail stores and Amazon marketplace sellers to track and label counterfeit products. In August 2022, Giesecke + Devrient (G+D) developed a new authentication solution to tackle issues such as counterfeiting, and product and brand piracy. In developing economies, the timely identification of counterfeit violations proves to be helpful due to the presence of more unorganized sectors. Authentix is another company offering brand protection technology to authenticate products while protecting high-value brands and consumers' health. Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Data Dot Technology Ltd, and AlpVision are also providing integrated solutions and increasing the market for authentication and brand protection market.



Middle East & Africa Authentication and Brand Protection Market Overview



The authentication and brand protection market in the MEA is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the MEA. Rest of the MEA includes Israel, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kuwait. The counterfeit product market in the MEA continues to surge for this reason as the duplicates cost lower than the original products. In addition, these fake products are difficult to differentiate; although they have several flaws, they are not identifiable by end users in the initial phase of use or scrutiny. To combat counterfeiting, the Egyptian government is taking various steps.

Also, the Middle East Global Advisory Council - co-chaired by Munir Subboh (BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, UAE) and Charles International Trademark Association' (INTA) Middle East consultant - has kicked off the policy dialogue for IP rights and other primacies in the field of advocacy, such as enforcement, IP practices, and strengthening the partnership between private and public sectors. The Egypt policy of dialogue focused on brand protection advocacy and conducting training in industries such as media and entertainment, sportswear, auto spare parts, industrial products, watches, and food products. Such government initiatives create growth opportunities for the authentication and brand protection market in the Middle East & Africa.



Middle East & Africa Authentication and Brand Protection Market Segmentation

The Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market is segmented based on component, technology, application, and country. Based on component, the Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market is segmented into overt, covert, forensic, and digital. The overt segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on technology, the Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market is segmented into security printing & tamper proof labels, security inks & coatings, OVDS and holograms, unique codes, bar codes, RFID, authentication ICS, and others. The bar codes segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application, the Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, chemical, food & beverage, tobacco, and others. The food & beverage segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East & Africa authentication and brand protection market in 2022.

13. Company Profiles

3M Co

Authentix

Avery Dennison

De La Rue

Eastman Kodak

Giesecke Devrient

