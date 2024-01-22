Alcoholic Beverages Sector Dominates EMEA Sports Sponsorship Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Alcoholic Beverages EMEA 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



The Alcoholic Beverages sector spends just over $403 million on sport sponsorship across the EMEA region. Soccer has by far the highest deal volume in the region, accounting for 355 deals. Athlete endorsements are rare across the EMEA region, with an association with a team or venue proving to be a far more effective means of driving brand engagement and loyalty. Heineken's deal with UEFA dominates the EMEA market. Heineken have been a valued partner of UEFA for almost 30 years, and the deal sees Heineken engage with fans around the world through the continued partnership with the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and the Super Cup.



The Champion's League Sponsorship is the largest platform for the beer brand globally. Heineken's deal with UEFA is expected to go beyond 2024, with an extension until 2027. Heineken are by far the most active brand across the EMEA region with the highest volume of deals. Dutch brand Carlsberg have long associated themselves with sport, through various partnerships such as being the long-term front of shirt partner for Liverpool FC, however now they are just the official beer partner. While most brands in the list are primarily focused on soccer, brans such as Guinness focus their partnerships on sports such as rugby, building long-term partnerships with key events in the sport such as the Six Nations.

This report looks to offer a detailed insight into the alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Information and Background

Market Insights

Industry Market Trends

Average Contract Deal Lengths

EMEA Sponsorship Market Trend

Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Top Sports by Value & Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Biggest Deals Within the Sector Top 10 highest deals expiring in 2023

Case Study Heineken and UEFA

Brand Analysis Brand Summary Brand Spend per Location Most Active Brands Biggest Spenders Key Brands Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Heineken

Carlsberg

Mahou

Molson Coors

Amstel

AB InBev

Jupiler

Carling

Estrella Damm

Bitburger

Sagres

Greene King

Estrella Galicia

Budweiser

San Miguel

Thatchers Cider Company

Pernod Ricard

Loch Lomond Group

Krombacher

Guinness

Asahi

Veltins

Singha Beer

Casillero del Diablo

Stella Artois

Super Bock

