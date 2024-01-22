Clinical Nutrition Market Set to Soar Past USD 22.9 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Clinical Nutrition Market , personalized nutrition and nutrigenomics, plant-based and vegan clinical nutrition products, clean label and natural ingredients, digitalization and telehealth in clinical nutrition services, increasing demand for functional foods and supplements, nutraceuticals and medical foods, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, focus on immune health and gut health, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in nutrition assessment and recommendations, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Clinical Nutrition Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 97

Figures - 74

Clinical nutrition is the application of the science of nutrition to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. It involves the assessment of nutritional status, the development of nutritional interventions, and the education of patients and healthcare providers about nutrition.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/clinical-nutrition-market

Prominent Players in Clinical Nutrition Market

Abbott Nutrition

Danone Nutricia

Fresenius Kabi

Nestle Health Science

Mead Johnson Nutrition

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition

Royal DSM

United Dairy Industry of Michigan

Glanbia Nutritionals

Arla Foods

Kerry Group

Mead Johnson Nutrition (China)

Abbott Nutrition (China)

Nestle Health Science (China)

Danone Nutricia (China)

Fresenius Kabi (China)

Abbott Nutrition (India)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/clinical-nutrition-market

Oral Nutritional Supplements Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Oral nutritional supplements dominated the global market owing to their ease in administration. It also do not require the insertion of tubes or needles, making them more convenient and preferred by patients who can still tolerate oral intake.

Cancer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the cancer is the leading segment due to its high prevalence. In addition, cancer and its treatments often result in various nutritional challenges such as weight loss, malnutrition, reduced appetite, difficulty swallowing, and changes in taste and smell perception. Clinical nutrition plays a crucial role in managing these challenges and improving the overall nutritional status of cancer patients.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. The region has a relatively high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. These conditions often require nutritional interventions, leading to a higher demand for clinical nutrition products.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Clinical Nutrition market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Clinical Nutrition.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/clinical-nutrition-market

Key Developments in Clinical Nutrition Market

Abbott announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan had revised the recent consent decree, permitting Abbott to release limited amounts of its EleCare specialized amino acid-based products. Abbott and the FDA asked for the consent agreement to be changed so EleCare may be given to sick children.

Key Questions Answered in Clinical Nutrition Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Pet Supplements Market

Global Citrus Extracts Market

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

Global Cedarwood Market

Global CoQ10 Supplement Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com