Command Alkon Introduces Command Cloud and Material Supply at the 2024 World of Concrete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to reveal its next-generation platform, Command Cloud, and Material Supply at the 2024 World of Concrete.



Command Cloud serves as the latest evolution of the company’s CONNEX platform, boasting consumer-grade technological capabilities with 99.9% uptime reliability, scalability, and NIST certified security. Engineered as a comprehensive technology ecosystem to supercharge heavy building materials operations, Command Cloud delivers all the inherent value of cloud systems, including cost-efficiency, easy integrations through an API-first approach, and modern user interface design. The platform will harness the latest advances in machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics and IoT-enabled technologies.

The introduction of cloud native Dispatch – with over 60 customers live since its inception just a year ago – has enabled producers to plan, place, and track orders, automate driver scheduling and daily planning, understand supply chain needs, predict schedule changes and order cancellations with AI, and reduce back-office complexities.

Customer Portal, another member of the company’s cloud native portfolio that was launched in 2023, empowers materials buyers to self-serve and efficiently create, manage, and track orders round the clock. Current system users report a 30% reduction in customer calls to their dispatch teams.

Building on this success, the company is now unveiling its newest offering driven by Command Cloud, Material Supply, at World of Concrete. This solution, designed to automate the movement of raw materials to plants and construction sites, ensures material producers can meet production demands while removing the complexities of managing inventory, ordering, billing, and hauler management.

“It’s about so much more than just software,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “We are innovators at our core; constantly learning, calibrating, and developing solutions that empower customers to tackle anything that gets thrown their way. That’s exactly what we’ve done with this evolution of Command Cloud, and we remain committed to replicating the value and benefits that ready mix customers have experienced with Command Cloud to suppliers and producers in the aggregate and asphalt markets. Our cloud transformation roadmap for these markets is currently being finalized.”

Command Alkon invites all attendees to visit Booth N1437 at the 2024 World of Concrete event to experience firsthand the power of cloud-connected solutions and explore how these innovative tools can transform business processes. The company will host product demonstrations throughout the show. To see the demonstration schedule, click here.

Additionally, the company’s Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer will host a Press Conference in the booth on Tuesday, January 23 from 2:00-2:45pm. The Press Conference will cover the latest innovations in the company’s cloud-connected solutions offerings, and all members of the media are encouraged to attend.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

