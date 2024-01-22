Canada Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report: Enterprise ICT Revenue Opportunity and ICT Budget Allocations for Canada

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada - Enterprise ICT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report summarizes key findings from the ICT Customer Insight Survey carried out in H1-2023 and the publisher's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027: Canada. It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2023 compared to 2022 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Canada's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the publisher's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the publisher's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting Canada's overall ICT market. Its sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.



The country intelligence provides information and insights into ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in Canada

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for Canada

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government inititiaves

Insights on Canada's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the publisher's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Oppotunity Forecasts to 2027

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting Canada's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of Canada's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in Canada

Company snapshot

Key Market Highlights

ICT market growth in Canada will be driven by the growing digitization of the economy, the introduction of new technologies, the increasing importance of data, and the need for flexibility and agility.

Canada's overall ICT market was pegged at $113.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027 to reach $182.7 billion in 2027, due to its strong government support, a highly skilled workforce, strong demand for ICT products and services, and a favorable business environment.

The publisher's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in Canada, with a majority of respondents, about 79.5% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2023 compared to 2022.

Internet of Things can be regarded as the most attractive market in Canada. The IoT is helping to create new jobs, boost productivity, and improve quality of life. Canadian cities, hospitals and clinics, farmers, and industries are heavily using IoT technologies. The revenue opportunity for IoT in Canada was pegged at $17 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022-2027.

The BFSI sector is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in Canada in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached $20.7 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $34.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Report Benefits

This Country Intelligence Report is based on the publisher's IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals in Canada and the publisher's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027, to offer a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Canada's enterprise ICT investment priorities and ICT revenue opportunity market.

Accompanying the publisher's IT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Canada's enterprise ICT market.

The report offers a thorough analysis of enterprise ICT investment trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by various solution areas, enterprise size band, end-use verticals, and segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

Canada Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprise Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshot

