UK Living Room Furniture Market Report - IKEA was the Most Shopped At Retailer for Armchairs & Settees, Seating, Table and Storage

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home category data, The consumer - Living room furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK living room furniture market. The report focuses on six key subcategories: overall living room furniture, armchairs & settees, suites, seating, table and storage. Consumer data is based on our 2023 UK living room survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Key Market Highlights

DFS holds the highest conversion rate in the overall living room furniture among upholstery

IKEA was the most shopped at retailer for armchairs & settees, seating, table and storage

70.6% of respondents cited range as the reason for their purchase of living room furniture

Report Scope

Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.

Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences.

Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions - Upholstery

Definitions - Non-upholstered

Consumer Penetration by Subcategory

Drivers of Purchase

Replacement Cycle

Retailer Use

Retailer Profiles

Retailer Drivers

Retailer Improvements

Research Prior to Purchase

Views Prior to Purchase

Category-specific questions

Methodology & Contacts

