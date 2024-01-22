UK Living Room Furniture Market Report - IKEA was the Most Shopped At Retailer for Armchairs & Settees, Seating, Table and Storage

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home category data, The consumer - Living room furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK living room furniture market. The report focuses on six key subcategories: overall living room furniture, armchairs & settees, suites, seating, table and storage. Consumer data is based on our 2023 UK living room survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Key Market Highlights
- DFS holds the highest conversion rate in the overall living room furniture among upholstery
- IKEA was the most shopped at retailer for armchairs & settees, seating, table and storage
- 70.6% of respondents cited range as the reason for their purchase of living room furniture
Report Scope
- Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.
- Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences.
- Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.
Key Topics Covered:
- Definitions - Upholstery
- Definitions - Non-upholstered
- Consumer Penetration by Subcategory
- Drivers of Purchase
- Replacement Cycle
- Retailer Use
- Retailer Profiles
- Retailer Drivers
- Retailer Improvements
- Research Prior to Purchase
- Views Prior to Purchase
- Category-specific questions
- Methodology & Contacts
Company Coverage
- Amazon
- Argos
- B&M
- DFS
- Dunelm
- IKEA
- John Lewis & Partners
- Next
- Oak Furniture Land
- ScS
- Sofology
- Wayfair
