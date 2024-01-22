IPG Health Agency, Neon, Named An Ad Age Best Place to Work 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Neon, an IPG Health company, announced that it has earned a coveted spot on Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2024, an annual awards program that recognizes companies that are leading the industry and excelling across culture, benefits and employee development. Winners are selected according to highest overall scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees. Neon also earned the distinction as a top company by discipline (health care), 201+ employees , a new subcategory that was announced as part of this year’s rankings.



Established in 2009, Neon is a full-service agency offering innovative creative solutions to the biggest challenges of life-changing brands. Neon lights the way across HCP and DTC/DTP promotion including robust omnichannel and patient support capabilities and produces internationally awarded work across a range of clients. The agency remains dedicated to preserving and growing its unique culture by continuing to foster a strong sense of community among team members, or as they affectionately call themselves, Neonites. Between monthly happy hours, neighborhood meet-ups, the Lumineer Awards and Blue Bash – a quarterly creative exercise where the whole agency is invited to ideate and come up with solutions for specific brand challenges. These are just a few reasons why the staff love their workplace and call Neon their "forever home."

This outstanding achievement is the second time Neon has been recognized as a best place to work in recent months. In December 2023, Neon was named on MM+M’s “Best Places to Work” list in the midsize agency category.

“We are honored to be recognized by Ad Age as a Best Place to Work, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to our people and workplace culture,” said Mardene Miller, President of Neon. “Neon has experienced monumental growth, and I’m so proud that we’ve been able to grow without losing the special magic that makes our agency unique to our clients and our people. And we continue to do this by staying true to our values, our identity and each other every step of the way."

“Powered by our shared commitment to innovation and collaboration for our clients and their brands, Neon has consistently produced breakthrough work that’s been recognized on renowned stages around the world,” said Jesse Kates, Managing Director/Creative Lead at Neon. “We look forward to continuing to carve out opportunities for our people to advance and grow in our ever-changing industry, and prioritizing authenticity, ingenuity and courage in the work we do for our clients every day.”

Neon’s recognition on Ad Age’s Best Places to Work comes on the heels of a phenomenal year creatively for the agency, where it achieved multiple wins including Creative Floor and Manny Award honors for “Love Me Not” (Safe in Harm’s Way) and notched medals for “Code Red” (DomesticShelters.org) from Modern Healthcare and Ad Age’s Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards and MM+M Awards.

