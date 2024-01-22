Philippines Retail Deposit Market Outlook to 2027 - Robust Growth with 10% CAGR , Driven by Digital Adoption and Financial Inclusion Initiatives

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Retail Deposit Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail deposit market in the Philippines is experiencing significant growth, showcasing a sturdy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 10%. The escalating number of depositors and the increasing penetration of digital banking solutions are acting as catalysts, powering the upward trajectory of the Philippine retail banking sector. With a substantial proportion of retail deposits contributing to the banking system, the market outlook by 2027 is highly optimistic. Increased financial inclusion and innovative banking products are expected to further energize this sector.

Recent analysis has revealed that retail deposits constitute roughly 45% of the cumulative deposits within the Philippine banking infrastructure. With the National Capital Region (NCR) demonstrating considerable market penetration, albeit being home to only 12.4% of the country's population, the regional dynamics are noteworthy. The market growth is propelled not only by large commercial banks but also by thrift banks, which have shown resilience and recovery post the COVID-19 impact.

Key Trends and Competitive Landscape in the Retail Deposit Market

Commercial banks maintain their dominance in the retail deposit sector, with a significant share contributed by BDO and LandBank. The market, while moderately fragmented with over 400 entities, sees intense competition among key players. Savings deposit accounts stand out as the predominant product choice, and the market is seeing a low penetration of insured or partially insured deposits. This is poised to change with the central bank granting FCDU authority to a sizeable number of banks, mandating an appropriate risk management framework.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape is characterized by banking institutions leveraging Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) as a cost-effective funding source. Financial giants like BDO, PNB, and Landbank are noted for their robust market share in this segment, with Landbank additionally leading the demand and savings deposits market.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook for the Philippines Retail Deposit Market

Industry projections are bullish, with an expectation of reaching significant figures in Philippine peso terms by 2027. Mindanao and Visayas regions are expected to contribute notably through savings deposits and rural banking. As the nation becomes more financially aware, thanks to various inclusivity initiatives, there is an expectation of double-digit growth in the retail deposit market.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is also expected to welcome digital bank applications anew, offering potential for further market penetration. Distinguished local lenders such as RCBC and PNB are reportedly exploring these opportunities, indicating a digital revolution on the horizon for the Philippines banking system.

With a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and clear insights into future trends, this newly added research publication serves as a critical resource for stakeholders in the banking and financial services industry. The report is an invaluable asset for anyone looking to comprehend the Philippines retail deposit market's evolving landscape.

Company Coverage:

Land Bank

Union Bank

Metro bank

Security Bank

DBP

Card RBI

FICO Bank

Welcome Bank

BankOf Makati

Sterling Bank of Asia

Pen Bank

UCPB

Business Bank

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview, Competition Scenario 2017-2027

1.2 Market Segmentation, 2022-2027

1.3 Analyst Recommendations



2. Philippines Deposit Market

2.1 Market Overview & Number of Accounts, 2016- Sept,2022

2.2 Number of Depositors, 2016- Sept, 2022 & Market Size, 2016-2022

2.3 Retail Deposits and Wholesale Deposits, 2022

2.4 Regional Penetration, 2022

2.5 Total Deposit Market by type of accounts, products & insurance, 2022

2.6 Total Deposit Market by account size, 2022



3. Philippines Retail Deposit Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Ecosystem

3.3 Value Chain



4. Size & Segmentation of Philippines Retail Deposit Market

4.1 Market Size, 2016-2022

4.2 Market Segmentation by type of account & Bank, 2022

4.3 Retail Deposit By Type of Banks, 2018-2022

4.4 Retail Deposit By Type of Accounts & Age, 2022

4.5 Retail Deposit By Type of Account, 2018-2022

4.6 Market Segmentation by Regions, 2022

4.7 Retail Deposit By Income Group, 2022



5. Philippines Competition Analyses

5.1 Market share on Basis of Retail and Total Deposits, 2022

5.2 Market share on Basis of type of banks, 2022

5.3 CASA Analysis of banks, 2022

5.4 Competition Analysis in terms of type of deposits, 2022

5.5 Interest Expenses, 2022

5.6 Advertising Expenses, 2022

5.7 Cost of customer acquisition analysis

5.8 Bank Account Comparison

5.9 Value offered to customer

5.10 Promotional technique



6. Philippines Industry Analyses

6.1 Recent Government Initiatives Impacting Retail Deposits

6.2 Philippine's Central Bank push for financial inclusion amid COVID-19

6.3 Trends and Growth Drivers

6.4 Trends in Digital and Traditional Banking

6.5 Issues and Challenges

6.6 What Customers Look for in Retail Deposit Banking

6.7 Banked and unbanked population

6.8 Customer Analysis on Channel type and touch points

6.9 Customer Analysis

6.10 Customer Analysis on Channel Preferences

6.11 Customer Analysis on frequency of channel usage

6.12 Top Channel of Transaction

6.13 Customer Analysis by Primary bank

6.14 Customer Analysis on Net promotor score

6.15 Customer Analysis on Customer Loyalty Reward

6.16 Digital banking, 2022



7. Philippines Fintech Overview

7.1 BSP's Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023

7.2 Philippines Fintech map

7.3 Philippines Digital Banking Key Players, 2022

7.4 Philippines Digital Banks, 2022



8. Philippines Retail Deposit Market Future Analyses

8.1 Future Outlook, 2023-2027

8.2 Market Segmentation on basis of banks, accounts & regions, 2027



9. Philippines Retail Deposit Market Analyst Recommendation

