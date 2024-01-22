Probiotics Market Size Worth USD 125.55 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market size was USD 57.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among customers about gut health, involvement of international organizations in probiotic product Research & Development (R&D), and increasing consumption of probiotics in food and drinks are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.



Growing awareness among customers regarding gut health is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Consumption of probiotic-rich foods and the use of probiotic supplements has been observed to positively impact the composition of the gut microbiome. Consumption of naturally fermented foods also contributes to the natural bacterial population of the microbiome. Probiotics play an essential role in the myriad of bacteria that the body relies on to function and maintain good health. These enhance nutrient absorption and aid in digestion when taken at appropriate dosages. Since probiotics are taken orally, their effectiveness depends on how well they can withstand the highly acidic conditions in the stomach and gastrointestinal tract.

The selection of these dairy products for probiotic delivery stems from their distinct physicochemical and nutritional characteristics, which enable them to function as a buffer in the harsh acidic environment of the stomach (pH 2-3). With the help of this buffering property, probiotics can potentially have therapeutic benefits by reaching the lower gut in sufficient quantities (6–8 log CFU/mL). Manufacturers add only non-pathogenic probiotic strains in food and drink products to ensure they do not endanger the consumer. The most widely utilized probiotic microorganisms in food and beverages are lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, which are known to be safe for the host. As common commensals and components of the mammalian flora, lactobacilli and lactococcus lactis are classified as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS) in the United States, indicating their safety for ingestion.

However, incorporating probiotics into functional foods can pose significant challenges. In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the sale of functional foods, especially those containing probiotic microbes, as consumers have become more conscious of the importance of a healthy diet. Probiotics are live bacteria that provide health benefits to the host when given in sufficient doses. Therefore, to ensure host benefits, probiotic meals need to have a high enough concentration of probiotic microbes at the moment of ingestion.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2758

A current trend observed in the global probiotics market is increasing prominence of synbiotics. Synbiotics involve the combination of probiotics, beneficial gut bacteria, and prebiotics, non-digestible carbohydrates supporting bacterial growth. These are specific mixtures of these two substances that function in the digestive tract in concert with one another. Prebiotics are believed to aid probiotics in surviving in the intestines, forming the basis of the synbiotic theory. This combination may contribute to the equilibrium of gut bacteria, which is beneficial for immune system function, metabolism, and gut health.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global probiotics market is segmented into probiotic food and beverages, probiotic dietary supplements and animal feed.

The probiotic food and beverage segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global probiotics market in 2022. Growing public awareness of the health advantages linked to probiotics is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the segment. Fermented foods that contain live, active cultures that are naturally rich in probiotics, such as sourdough bread, tempeh, miso-containing meals, kimchi, kefir, and unpasteurized sauerkraut, may also include probiotics. For instance, kefir is a fermented milk drink with probiotics. Kefir grains are added to cow or goat milk to make it. Kefir grains resemble cauliflower-like colonies of lactic acid bacteria and yeast rather than cereal grains. Kefir has been linked to a number of health advantages. It might aid with digestion issues, guard against infections, and strengthen bones. For those who are lactose intolerant, kefir might be a decent alternative. Kefir is a more varied and powerful source of probiotics since it contains multiple major strains of yeast and friendly bacteria.

Ingredient Insights:

On the basis of ingredient, the global probiotics market is segmented into bacteria, lactobacilli, streptococcus thermophiles, bifidobacteria, yeast, saccharomyces boulardii and others.

The Lactobacilli segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global probiotics market in 2022. The increasing recognition of the versatile health benefits offered by Lactobacilli, particularly Lactobacillus acidophilus is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. This probiotic is naturally present in the human gut, mouth, vagina, and certain foods. Beneficial bacteria, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, play a crucial role in food digestion, nutrient absorption, and defense against pathogenic microorganisms. Lactobacillus acidophilus can be found in probiotic supplements and is occasionally added to fermented foods such as yogurt. It is frequently used to treat a number of illnesses, such as helicobacter pylori infections, irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea induced by antibiotics, and bacterial overgrowth in the vagina. In addition, Lactobacillus acidophilus is utilized for treating acne, hay fever, eczema, and other ailments.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2758

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to register substantially fast revenue growth rate in the global probiotics market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of gut health among consumers is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the North America market. For instance, on 22 June 2022, Danone announced that Activia+ Multi-Benefit Probiotic Yogurt Drinks, their newest product, would be available in grocery stores. In addition to being a great source (20% DV) of zinc, vitamin D, and C to boost immunity, Activia+ is bursting with billions of active bacteria that help promote gut health.

Europe is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving European market revenue growth is the continuous innovation and introduction of novel products. For instance, on 01 November 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients launched a refreshing fermented protein drink in the nutritious drinks category. The company emphasizes that the new approach creates new possibilities for enhancing fermented protein drinks, as it is fully based on whey-based hydrolysates, specifically Nutrilac FO-8571 and Lacprodan HYDRO.365. These drinks, enriched with probiotics, have been shown to reduce blood pressure and enhance the immune system. In addition, revenue growth of the market in this region is driven by the increasing recognition of the importance of pet health and wellness.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 57.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 125.55 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2020-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Danone, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ADM, Nestlé, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Arla Foods amba, Protexin, Lifeway Foods, Inc., BioGaia USA, Probi, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Natural Factors USA, Nutrition Care Pharmaceuticals Pty. Ltd, Swanson, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Winclove Probiotics, DuPont, Bayer AG, MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD., and Amway Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2758

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global probiotics market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective probiotics solutions. Some major players included in the global probiotics market report are:

Danone

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

ADM

Nestlé

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Arla Foods amba

Protexin

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

BioGaia USA

Probi

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Natural Factors USA

Nutrition Care Pharmaceuticals Pty. Ltd

Swanson

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Winclove Probiotics

DuPont

Bayer AG

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Amway

Strategic Development

On 01 July 2022, BioGaia released a probiotic product to boost children's upper respiratory health and fortify their immune systems. The product was developed by BioGaia as a probiotic supplement to standard analgesics. Parents can feed their children the product without worrying about negative side effects, as it is natural and non-invasive. In the USA, the product is sold under the trade name BioGaia Pharentis KIDS. Children can safely take Pharentis probiotic drops since they are free of gluten, lactose, or milk protein.

On 04 March 2022, GoodBelly announced the launch of its GoodBelly Kids drinks and GoodBelly Immune Support probiotics line, which are designed to aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption for customers of all ages. The company's first multi-serve probiotic beverage created especially for kids, is called GoodBelly Kids. A strong dose of probiotics, which have been demonstrated to improve the immune system and lessen the frequency, duration, and symptoms of colds, may be provided by GoodBelly Immune Support.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/probiotics-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global probiotics market on the basis of type, ingredient, distribution channel, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Probiotic Food & Beverages Dairy Products Non-Dairy Cereals Baked Food Fermented Meat Dry Foods Probiotic Dietary Supplements Food Supplements Nutritional Supplements Specialty Supplements Infant Formula Animal Feed

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Bacteria Lactobacilli Streptococcus Thermophiles Bifidobacteria Yeast Saccharomyces Boulardii Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Consumers (B2C) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies and Health Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Stores

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Human Probiotics Animal Probiotics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2758

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com