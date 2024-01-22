Nutraceutical Gummies Market projected to reach USD 27,068.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Nutraceutical Gummies Market , by Ingredient Type (Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Antioxidants), Health Benefits (Immune Support, Bone and Joint Health, Cognitive Health, Cardiovascular Health, Digestive Health, Skin and Hair Health, Eye Care, Others), Consumer Demographics (Paediatric, Geriatric, Adult), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Online Sales (Company Owned Platform, E-Commerce Platform)), Flavour Varieties (Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Antioxidants), Formulation Basis (Gelatine-Based Gummies, Pectin-Based Gummies, Starch-Based Gummies), Packaging Type (Bottled Gummies, Pouch-Packaged Gummies, Single-Serve Sachets), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Nutraceutical Gummies Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 6,664.8 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 27,068.5 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 19.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Ingredient Type, Health Benefits, Consumer Demographics, Distribution Channel, Sales, Flavour Varieties, Formulation Basis, Packaging Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amway (Alticor) BASF SE Sample of Companies Covered Bayer AG Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Herbaland USA

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Nutraceutical Gummies Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The market for nutraceutical gummies has seen remarkable growth, driven by the increasing preference of consumers for convenient and enjoyable supplement formats. Gummies, known for their delicious taste and easy consumption, have become the top choice for individuals looking to meet specific nutritional needs in a pleasant manner. Nutraceutical gummies, a category of dietary supplements in chewable gummy form, are infused with various bioactive compounds, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These gummies are crafted to provide a flavorful and convenient alternative to traditional capsules, tablets, or powders, catering to a wide consumer base, including both adults and children. The global nutraceutical gummies market is currently witnessing substantial growth, driven by several pivotal factors. There is a global rise in health-conscious consumers, leading to an increased demand for products that contribute to overall well-being. Nutraceutical gummies are in harmony with this trend, providing a tasty and accessible means of incorporating essential nutrients into daily routines. Furthermore, the market is capitalizing on the trend towards preventive healthcare, with consumers actively seeking products supporting preventive health measures. Nutraceutical gummies, tailored for specific health concerns, are gaining traction in this evolving landscape. The appeal of nutraceutical gummies extends across a diverse demographic, addressing the challenges faced by individuals, including children and adults, who struggle with swallowing pills.

Major vendors in the global Nutraceutical Gummies Market:

Amway (Alticor)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Herbaland USA

Natural Organics, Inc.

Nature's Way

NESTLÉ

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Softigel by Procaps

The Clorox Company

Vox Nutrition

Rising popularity of organic consumption and the growing trend towards veganism

Consumers are increasingly in search of natural and wholesome products, steering clear of chemical residues and artificial additives. This inclination extends to the realm of nutraceutical gummies, witnessing a surge in demand for organic options. Organic gummies leverage natural elements such as fruit extracts, plant-based sweeteners, and organic gelling agents, aligning with the prevailing consumer desire for clean and health-conscious choices. This trend is proving advantages for the market, attracting a broader customer base that places value on organic products. The surge in veganism and plant-based diets has created a gap in the market for gummies that adhere to this dietary lifestyle. Traditional gummy formulations often rely on gelatin derived from animal sources, rendering them incompatible with vegan diets. To address this, the development of plant-based gelling agents and the incorporation of vegan-friendly ingredients like fruit purees and nut butters have given rise to a new segment of vegan-compliant nutraceutical gummies. This caters to an expanding consumer group, further diversifying the market potential. The convergence of these two trends presents exciting opportunities for the Nutraceutical Gummies Market. Manufacturers can capitalize on this by offering both organic and vegan gummy options, thereby appealing to health-conscious and ethically-driven consumer segments. This dual strategy not only broadens the customer base but also enhances sales and propels overall market growth. The advancement of innovative and natural gelling agents, such as pectin and agar-agar, plays a pivotal role in creating appealing textures in vegan gummies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising popularity of organic consumption and the growing trend towards veganism

Rising consumer awareness about the importance of nutrition

Appeal to children and adults with difficulty swallowing

Increasing focus on preventive healthcare

Innovation in flavor and functionality

Opportunities:

Expansion of distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms

Marketing strategies focused on transparency

Expansion of distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms

The Nutraceutical Gummies Market experiences a substantial impact from the expansion of distribution channels, especially through e-commerce platforms. Various e-commerce avenues, such as Amazon, Shopify, and specialized health and wellness websites, play a crucial role in reaching a broader customer base, both in terms of geography and demographics. This extended reach enables brands to connect with consumers who may not have proximity to traditional stores or who prefer the ease of online shopping. Through e-commerce platforms, which include essential players like Amazon, Shopify, and dedicated health and wellness websites, brands gain access to a more extensive customer base, transcending geographical and demographic boundaries. This accessibility proves beneficial for consumers located far from conventional stores or those who favor the convenience of online shopping. Online platforms offer valuable marketing opportunities through strategies like search engine optimization (SEO), targeted advertising, and integration with social media platforms. These initiatives enhance brand visibility and awareness, attracting new customers and fostering increased sales. E-commerce eliminates geographical constraints and streamlines the purchasing process, simplifying the discovery and acquisition of gummie products for consumers. This reduction in sales barriers opens up new revenue streams for manufacturers. Furthermore, e-commerce platforms yield insightful data on consumer behavior, purchase patterns, and preferences. This data serves as a valuable resource for optimizing product offerings, tailoring marketing campaigns, and making informed business decisions.

The market for Nutraceutical Gummies is dominated by North America.

The Nutraceutical Gummies market is primarily dominated by North America. The nutraceutical gummies market in North America has witnessed a surge in popularity, reflecting a profound shift in consumer preferences towards accessible and flavorful nutritional supplements. This trend is indicative of a broader movement towards proactive health and wellness practices, with nutraceutical gummies emerging as a favored choice due to their convenience and diverse formulations. The North American market is characterized by a dynamic landscape, shaped by factors such as changing lifestyles, increased health consciousness, and a growing aging population. In the United States, the nutraceutical gummies market has significant growth driven by a culture that prioritizes holistic well-being and preventative healthcare. Consumers in the U.S. are drawn to the appealing taste and versatility of gummy formulations, making them an attractive option for meeting daily nutritional requirements. The demand is further propelled by rising disposable incomes and an evolving perception of supplements as essential components of a proactive healthcare routine. In November 2023, Disposable Personal Income in the United States rose to USD 20,510.3 Million, exhibiting a growth from the previous month's figure of USD 20,438.5 Million. This consistent uptrend in Disposable Personal Income serves as a significant factor driving the Nutraceutical Gummies market. The average Disposable Personal Income from 1959 to 2023 stood at USD 6,198.73 Million. The robust financial health, reflected in rising disposable incomes, contributes to increased consumer spending, particularly in the health and wellness sector, thereby bolstering the Nutraceutical Gummies market.

The Vitamins and Minerals Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Ingredient Type the Nutraceutical Gummies market is segmented into Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Antioxidants. Vitamins and Minerals stand as the dominating segment in the Nutraceutical Gummies market, exemplifying a growing consumer inclination towards holistic health and wellness. This trend is fueled by a heightened awareness of the importance of essential nutrients in maintaining overall well-being. Nutraceutical gummies enriched with vitamins and minerals offer a convenient and palatable supplement option, appealing to a wide demographic, including children and adults. The demand surge can be attributed to factors such as a desire for immune system support, convenience in consumption, and a preference for enjoyable alternatives to traditional supplement formats. As consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare, the vitamins and minerals segment is poised to maintain its stronghold in the Nutraceutical Gummies market, driving innovation and market growth.

