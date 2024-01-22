United Kingdom Bathroom Furniture Consumer Insights Market Report 2023 - B&Q was the Most Visited Retailer for Complete Bathroom Furniture in the Past 12 Months

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) - Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bathroom furniture 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK bathroom furniture market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: overall bathroom furniture, fitted accessories, bathroom furniture, complete bathroom furniture, and partial bathroom furniture. Consumer data is based on the 2023 UK bathroom furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Market Highlights

B&Q was the most visited retailer for complete bathroom furniture in the past 12 months

Moving to a new home was the most important purchase motivation for buying bathroom furniture

Quality is the most important driver when selecting bathroom furniture

Report Scope

Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.

Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences.

'Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.'

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer Penetration by Subcategory

Drivers of Purchase

Retailer Use

Retailer Profiles

Retailer Drivers

Retailer Improvements

Replacement Cycle

Channel Use

Research Prior to Purchase

Category-specific Questions

List of Tables

Consumer Penetration by Product, 2023

Purchase Motivations, 2023

Retailer Conversion Rates, 2023

Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2023

Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2023

Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2023

Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2023

List of Figures

Consumer Penetration, 2023

Consumer Penetration by Subcategory, 2023

Replacement Cycle, 2023

Installation Trends, 2023

Retailers Visited & Purchased from, 2023

Retailer Profile - B&Q, 2023

Retailer Profile - B&M, 2023

Retailer Profile - IKEA, 2023

Retailer Profile - Bathroom City, 2022

Retailer Profile - Dunelm, 2023

Drivers of Retailer Choice, 2023

Retailer Improvement Opportunities, 2023

Shopper Research Process, 2023

Channel Usage when Researching, 2023

Channel Usage when Purchasing, 2023

Online Fulfilment Methods, 2023

Shopper Views on Online Shopping for Bathroom furniture, 2023

Satisfaction with Online Shopping for Bathroom furniture, 2023

Views Prior to Purchase, 2023

Factors of Importance, 2023

Number of bathrooms, 2023

Current bathroom furniture, 2023

Desired changes to bathroom, 2023

Spend expectations if money was no object - new bathroom, 2023

Priority of the bathroom, 2023

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASDA

B&M

B&Q

Bathroom City

Bathrooms Direct

Better Bathrooms

City Plumbing

Costco

Dunelm

Homebase

IKEA

Local independent retailer

Next

Victoria Plum

Wickes

Wilko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfupp1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.