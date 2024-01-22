United Kingdom Bathroom Furniture Consumer Insights Market Report 2023 - B&Q was the Most Visited Retailer for Complete Bathroom Furniture in the Past 12 Months

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) - Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bathroom furniture 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK bathroom furniture market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: overall bathroom furniture, fitted accessories, bathroom furniture, complete bathroom furniture, and partial bathroom furniture. Consumer data is based on the 2023 UK bathroom furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Market Highlights
- B&Q was the most visited retailer for complete bathroom furniture in the past 12 months
- Moving to a new home was the most important purchase motivation for buying bathroom furniture
- Quality is the most important driver when selecting bathroom furniture
Report Scope
- Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.
- Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences.
- 'Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.'
Key Topics Covered:
- Consumer Penetration by Subcategory
- Drivers of Purchase
- Retailer Use
- Retailer Profiles
- Retailer Drivers
- Retailer Improvements
- Replacement Cycle
- Channel Use
- Research Prior to Purchase
- Category-specific Questions
List of Tables
- Consumer Penetration by Product, 2023
- Purchase Motivations, 2023
- Retailer Conversion Rates, 2023
- Retailers Purchased from by Subcategory (Top 5), 2023
- Retailer Usage by Demographic, 2023
- Drivers of Retailer Choice by Retailer, 2023
- Retailer Improvement Opportunities by Retailer, 2023
List of Figures
- Consumer Penetration, 2023
- Consumer Penetration by Subcategory, 2023
- Replacement Cycle, 2023
- Installation Trends, 2023
- Retailers Visited & Purchased from, 2023
- Retailer Profile - B&Q, 2023
- Retailer Profile - B&M, 2023
- Retailer Profile - IKEA, 2023
- Retailer Profile - Bathroom City, 2022
- Retailer Profile - Dunelm, 2023
- Drivers of Retailer Choice, 2023
- Retailer Improvement Opportunities, 2023
- Shopper Research Process, 2023
- Channel Usage when Researching, 2023
- Channel Usage when Purchasing, 2023
- Online Fulfilment Methods, 2023
- Shopper Views on Online Shopping for Bathroom furniture, 2023
- Satisfaction with Online Shopping for Bathroom furniture, 2023
- Views Prior to Purchase, 2023
- Factors of Importance, 2023
- Number of bathrooms, 2023
- Current bathroom furniture, 2023
- Desired changes to bathroom, 2023
- Spend expectations if money was no object - new bathroom, 2023
- Priority of the bathroom, 2023
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ASDA
- B&M
- B&Q
- Bathroom City
- Bathrooms Direct
- Better Bathrooms
- City Plumbing
- Costco
- Dunelm
- Homebase
- IKEA
- Local independent retailer
- Next
- Victoria Plum
- Wickes
- Wilko
