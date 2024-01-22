Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size To Exceed USD 4.37 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.01%

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.95 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.37 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.01% during the projected period.





An electric toothbrush is one that uses rapid automatic bristle motions to clean teeth, such as back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation. Even people with misaligned teeth will find an electric toothbrush extremely comfortable. An electric toothbrush, also known as a powered toothbrush, is a battery-powered device that uses vibrating or rotating bristles to clean teeth. To achieve the best results, the bristles of these electric toothbrushes reach the far corners of the oral cavity and perform a thorough cleaning. The bristles used in these machines are more durable than those used in standard brushes. Furthermore, children's increased consumption of fast foods and chocolates, combined with an improper cleaning process, has contributed to an increase in sales and demand for electric toothbrushes. The practice of cleaning the oral cavity before sleeping is uncommon, and as a result, the number of dental problems has increased dramatically. Consumers' hectic lifestyles have hampered the working class's daily habits, which is also a growth factor for the electric toothbrush market. However, the product's adoption rate has been slowed due to a lack of awareness about the benefits of using an electric toothbrush to clean better and maintain tooth health when brushing versus a regular toothbrush. Due to these factors, the market is expected to be hindered throughout the forecast period.

COVID 19 Impact

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted consumers to increase their spending on necessities, such as electric toothbrushes, in order to avoid the need for regular shopping. This is important because the online sector of businesses is still providing excellent services in countries all over the world. As a result, key brands operating in the market saw an increase in revenue.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Battery Powered, Rechargeable), By Technology (Rotational, Vibrational), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), By End-User (Adults, Children), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The battery-powered segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global electric toothbrush market is segmented into battery-powered and rechargeable. Among these, the battery-powered segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The removable battery is convenient, especially in the outdoors and when there is no power supply, which contributes to its popularity. Battery-powered products are available at a lower price than rechargeable devices.

The rotational segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global electric toothbrush market is segmented into rotational and vibrational. Among these, the rotational segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. Rotary toothbrushes move much faster than traditional toothbrushes, making them far more effective at scrubbing and polishing plaque from the teeth such factors boost market growth in the forecast period.

The offline stores segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global electric toothbrush market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global electric toothbrush market is classified into offline stores and online stores. Among these, the offline stores segment is expected to hold the largest share of the electric toothbrush market during the forecast period. Offline stores are the most popular place to buy groceries and other general consumer goods in the market, and as a result of these trends, the popularity of supermarkets such as Walmart and other local brands has grown significantly. Offline stores display a wide variety of electric toothbrushes for consumers to compare with other brands, which is slightly more convenient than online shopping.



North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Electric toothbrush demand is expected to be driven by the region's ageing population and increased prevalence of oral diseases. The presence of qualified dentists and dental hygienists on staff boosts product demand. The demand for the product is raised by these dental hygienists' promotion of good oral hygiene through the provision of a suitable dental plan and cleaning procedures. Increased personal consumption spending in this region is expected to have a significant impact on sales.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Since the large elderly population, is susceptible to various dental issues. The growing popularity of dentists recommending electric toothbrushes to their patients is expected to boost market growth in Europe. As a result, the adoption of cutting-edge technology, coupled with an increase in the prevalence of these dental issues, is expected to drive demand for such toothbrushes in the area, thereby supporting the growth of the electric toothbrush market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Electric Toothbrush Market Xiaomi, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips, N.V., Ionsei USA, Panasonic Corporation, Water Pik, Inc., DenMat Holdings, LLC, Shenzhen, Risun Technology Co. Ltd, Foreo, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments:

In September 2023, CURAPROX, a leading Swiss oral health brand, announced the launch of Samba, the world's first robotic toothbrush designed to help people with disabilities brush their teeth effectively and independently.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Electric Toothbrush Market, Product Analysis

Battery Powered

Rechargeable

Electric Toothbrush Market, Technology Analysis

Rotational

Vibrational

Electric Toothbrush Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

