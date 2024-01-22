The Blood Warmers Market Is Expected To Grow To $1.7 Billion By 2028 At CAGR Of More Than 8% As Per The Business Research Company's Blood Warmers Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Blood Warmers Global Market Report 2024, the global blood warmers market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming years. According to the latest market report, the blood warmers market size is projected to reach $1.26 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This blood warmers market growth is attributed to factors such as the increased number of surgical procedures, rising awareness of hypothermia risks in healthcare settings, advancements in perioperative care practices, and the utilization of blood warmers in military and emergency medical services.



Forecasted Growth: Anticipating a steady rise, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $1.74 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.5%. The forecasted growth is fueled by growing demand in point-of-care settings, the expansion of blood transfusion services, technological innovations enhancing device portability, and integration into critical care protocols. Major trends in the forecast period include the development of disposable warming sets, emphasis on energy-efficient solutions, technological innovations in warming mechanisms, increasing customization for various patient populations, and regulatory compliance.

Impact of Surgical Procedures: The escalating number of surgeries, including plastic surgeries, is expected to be a key driver for the blood warmers market. Plastic surgeries witnessed a remarkable 54% increase in 2021, with 365,000 breast augmentations performed. Blood warmers play a crucial role in maintaining the proper temperature of blood and intravenous fluids during surgeries, ensuring patient safety and reducing the risk of complications.

Innovations Driving Market Growth: Major companies operating in the blood warmers market, such as 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark, and Stryker Corporation, are developing innovative products to drive revenues. For instance, MEQU introduced the M Station with warming technology, facilitating uninterrupted transfusions and offering a more efficient alternative to standard stationary warming systems. This AC-powered solution is designed for in-hospital use, making it ideal for emergency rooms, operating theaters, intensive care units, and other medical settings.

Regional Insights: North America dominated the blood warmers market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Segmentation: The blood warmers market is segmented by type (portable and non-portable), application (surgery, acute care, newborn care, homecare, and other applications), and end-user (hospitals or clinics, ambulatory services, defense forces, rescue forces).

Stakeholder Utilization: Various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, manufacturers, policymakers, and investors, can leverage the insights provided by the Blood Warmers Global Market Report to make informed decisions. This comprehensive blood warmers market report offers valuable information on market trends, growth opportunities, and potential challenges, aiding stakeholders in strategic planning and decision-making.

Blood Warmers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the blood warmers market size, blood warmers market segments, blood warmers market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

