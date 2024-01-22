Construction 4.0 Market Global Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - Robust Growth, Driven by AI and IoT Integration

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction 4.0 Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction 4.0 market size reached US$ 14.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 35.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during 2023-2028.







At present, there is a rise in the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction industry across the globe. This, along with the escalating need for new technologies in bricklaying, plastering, surveying, site and risk management, and worker and asset tracking, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, construction drones are used for security, inspection and monitoring of construction activities around the world. In addition, waste optimization and proper time and resource management in the construction industry are propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of industrial 4.0 technologies in construction activities to enhance remote monitoring and avoid human errors, are contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, there is an increase in the construction of new roads and highways, especially in developing nations, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and end-users. Other growth-inducing factors are rapid digitization and the rising urban population worldwide. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to improve products and services, which is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global construction 4.0 market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on solution, technology, application and end user.



Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

IoT

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Others

Breakup by Application:

Asset Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Fleet Management

Wearables

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Autodesk Inc, Brickeye, CalAmp Corp., Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.



