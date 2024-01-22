Construction 4.0 Market Global Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - Robust Growth, Driven by AI and IoT Integration

The global construction 4.0 market size reached US$ 14.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 35.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during 2023-2028.



At present, there is a rise in the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction industry across the globe. This, along with the escalating need for new technologies in bricklaying, plastering, surveying, site and risk management, and worker and asset tracking, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, construction drones are used for security, inspection and monitoring of construction activities around the world. In addition, waste optimization and proper time and resource management in the construction industry are propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of industrial 4.0 technologies in construction activities to enhance remote monitoring and avoid human errors, are contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, there is an increase in the construction of new roads and highways, especially in developing nations, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and end-users. Other growth-inducing factors are rapid digitization and the rising urban population worldwide. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to improve products and services, which is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global construction 4.0 market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on solution, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Solution:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • IoT
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Industrial Robots
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Asset Monitoring
  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Fleet Management
  • Wearables
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Autodesk Inc, Brickeye, CalAmp Corp., Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.

