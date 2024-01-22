Benevity Adds to its Executive Team

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc ., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the appointment of Ricard o Moreno to its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Ricardo will lead the integration and alignment of all growth-related functions and teams at Benevity. Ricardo brings more than 25 years of experience in business, with worldwide leadership roles across partnerships, sales, marketing and overall go-to-market with high-performing, global brands.

“For Benevity to take its next steps toward achieving our Moonshot of enabling companies to catalyze a culture of goodness in the world, we need to be more than just the market leader; we need to be ‘the way the world does good.’ That requires continued growth and scale, and in Ricardo we have a passionate, big-picture leader capable of making our corporate impact platform, services and social outcomes more ubiquitous,” said Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Benevity. “Ricardo also shares a huge passion for Benevity's mission and values, and will be both a great ambassador of the Benevity culture and an excellent partner with our clients and prospects.”

Prior to joining Benevity, Ricardo was SVP of Worldwide Partnerships and CRO for Latin America at Diligent. Before Diligent he was VP, Worldwide Partners at Zendesk, where he led the build-up of the worldwide partner business, helping Zendesk grow to over $1 billion in revenue. He has also led multi-billion dollar businesses as GM and VP for Global Partner Sales at Intel and Cisco’s VP of the U.S. and LATAM Partner Organization. Ricardo currently serves as a board member of the American Red Cross, Cascades Region.

“Benevity's mission strongly aligns with my personal values and priorities, and I am convinced it also aligns with what is important to our clients. Being in a position to help enterprise companies and their stakeholders drive both social impact and business impact is incredibly motivating," said Moreno. “It is a privilege to join Kelly and the passionate Benevity team, to be part of the inspiring transformation Benevity is driving in this category, and to help shape how organizations create positive social change".

