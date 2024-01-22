Global Managed Print Services Market, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - Reaching US$ 69.3 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.49%

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Print Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global managed print services market size reached US$ 42.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 69.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49% during 2022-2028.







Rapid digitization across the industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, telecommunication, information technology (IT) and manufacturing, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, the BFSI industry extensively uses MPS to manage time-consuming record-keeping tasks and optimize the overall printing operations.

Moreover, the increasing requirement for analytics and cloud computing solutions to manage resource utilization in the organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the implementation of favorable initiatives to minimize paper wastage at workspaces is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative technologies provide enhanced mobility and security and streamline business workflows. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of sustainable solutions for business processes, along with significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global managed print services market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical.



Breakup by Type:

Print Management

Device Management

Discovery and Design

Document Imaging

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Education

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon Inc.

HP Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

WeP Solutions Ltd

Xerox Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global managed print services market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global managed print services market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global managed print services market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global managed print services market?

5. What is the breakup of the global managed print services market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global managed print services market based on the deployment type?

7. What is the breakup of the global managed print services market based on the organization size?

8. What is the breakup of the global managed print services market based on the industry vertical?

9. What are the key regions in the global managed print services market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global managed print services market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $69.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g2xjn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment